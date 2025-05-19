Workshop discusses the role of adult vaccinations in preventing common chronic diseases

HCM CITY — Health experts discussed ways to enhance the role of vaccination and the integrated model of vaccinations in managing common chronic diseases at a recent seminar in HCM City.

The event, entitled 'Vaccination for adults in the era of population ageing', was jointly organised by the Hồ Chí Minh City University Medical Centre, the HCMC Department of Health and GSK Vietnam.

At the seminar, experts said that cardiovascular diseases, malignant neoplasms, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders and neurological and mental disorders are also major causes of the disease burden in older adults. On average, older adults in Việt Nam suffer from three to four underlying diseases, significantly affecting their quality of life and reducing the number of healthy years lived.

Vaccine-preventable diseases that threaten the elderly include inﬂuenza, pneumococcal infection, herpes zoster and COVID-19, which contribute to significant disability-adjusted life years lost.

Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Head of the National Immunisation Programme, Dương Thị Hồng, said: “Preventive vaccination is a critical measure for proactively mitigating diseases and their adverse impacts on the management of pre-existing conditions in adults.

"Vaccination is not only an act of self-protection but also a long-term strategy to alleviate the burden on the healthcare system and enhance overall quality of life for the population. Therefore, doctors should be more proactive in counselling patients with underlying health conditions about vaccination, starting from their initial consultations and treatments.

“Việt Nam has achieved remarkable success with its childhood immunisation programme, and now it's time to prioritise and strengthen adult immunisation initiatives, particularly for those with chronic illnesses,” added Hồng.

The Head of the Viral Vaccine Testing Department - National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals, Dr Nguyễn Thị Lý, said that: "The diminished immune response in older adults necessitates new strategies in vaccine production and development technologies for adults. These strategies include solutions such as increasing antigen concentration and adding adjuvants."

Deputy Director of the HCMC University Medical Centre, Nguyễn Hoàng Định, said: "The integrated model of diagnosis and preventive treatment with vaccines is a global trend. We need to incorporate vaccination programmes into routine healthcare procedures for comprehensive patient management.

"In older adults, diseases like inﬂuenza and pneumococcal pneumonia increase the risk of mortality, especially when combined with chronic conditions such as heart failure or diabetes. Therefore, integrating vaccination into healthcare is essential to reduce the risk of complications and improve quality of life."

The Head of the Vaccination Unit at the HCMC University Medical Centre, Dr Nguyễn Huy Luân, added: "The HCMC University Medical Centre has been implementing adult vaccination programs since 2013 and expanded them to inpatient departments from 2021. Integrating vaccination counselling and administration directly into the healthcare process helps mitigate the risks of serious infectious diseases and supports effective management of underlying medical conditions.

"For example, the introduction of the vaccination programme for adults in the hospital is a significant advancement, benefiting both patients and healthcare providers while reducing the disease burden and strain on the healthcare system." — VNS