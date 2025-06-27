Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Testing time for students

June 27, 2025 - 15:42
More than 1.15 million students across the country have begun the 2025 National High School Graduation Exam. Parents and pupils alike were filled with emotions of relief, joy and much more. Join us at the gates of one school in Hà Nội at the end of one of the exams.

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam, Switzerland forge stronger education ties

Professor Christian Schwarzenegger from the University of Zurich expressed a keen interest in expanding collaboration in key areas such as university governance, quality assurance, scholarships, and academic exchange programmes with Vietnamese institutions.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom