Testing time for students

More than 1.15 million students across the country have begun the 2025 National High School Graduation Exam. Parents and pupils alike were filled with emotions of relief, joy and much more. Join us at the gates of one school in Hà Nội at the end of one of the exams.
Assessment of the capacity of healthcare workers to practice medicine will be implemented from January 1, 2027. Medical practice capacity will also be assessed for physicians, nurses and midwives starting January 1, 2028, and for medical technicians, clinical nutritionists, outpatient emergency responders and clinical psychologists from January 1, 2029.
Professor Christian Schwarzenegger from the University of Zurich expressed a keen interest in expanding collaboration in key areas such as university governance, quality assurance, scholarships, and academic exchange programmes with Vietnamese institutions.