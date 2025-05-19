The lifesaving power of a phone call

Discover how Ngày Mai, a mental health hotline in Việt Nam, provides crucial and emotional support to individuals in crisis through the voices of its frontline volunteers.
Ngày Mai's hotline: (+84) 963061414
The Việt Nam Food Administration is currently co-ordinating with the Hà Nội Police to gather information on products falsely labelled as health supplements, allegedly produced or distributed by certain companies.
According to a report from the Economic and Investment Management Department, there are 17 tunnels on the North-South Expressway, of which eight are 9km long and two of which will have between four and six lanes.
President Hồ Chí Minh, a cultural icon of Việt Nam and a revered figure worldwide, is remembered for his simple lifestyle and powerful legacy. In 1947, he received a pair of sandals made from the rubber tyre of a French car - a humble yet symbolic gift. He wore them for 20 years and they became an enduring symbol of his lifelong revolutionary journey.