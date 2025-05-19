Politics & Law
The lifesaving power of a phone call

May 19, 2025 - 11:12
Discover how Ngày Mai, a mental health hotline in Việt Nam, provides crucial and emotional support to individuals in crisis through the voices of its frontline volunteers. Ngày Mai's hotline: (+84) 963061414

 

