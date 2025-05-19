Hồ Chí Minh's legacy inspires tourists to walk his path

By Lê Hương *

The words 'simple', 'comfortable', and 'environmentally friendly' are often used to describe Hồ Chí Minh sandals.

The first pair was gifted to President Hồ Chí Minh in 1947, crafted from a French car tyre captured at the Việt Bắc Revolutionary Base. He wore them for two decades, symbolising resistance and the victory over colonialism.

Later, due to its convenience, this sandal design was mass-produced for Vietnamese soldiers during the wars against both French and American forces.

Over time, the sandals evolved from being just a functional item into a symbol of endurance, independence and the unwavering spirit of the Vietnamese people.

A unique, interactive workshop has been launched at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in the heart of Hà Nội, which not only promotes sustainability by repurposing old tyres but also offers a memorable cultural experience for international visitors.

"People find this work meaningful," tyre sandal artisan Nguyễn Văn Trường told Việt Nam News. "We transform waste tires into something almost like new. They're adjustable, comfortable and carry a story with them."

The Vua Dép Lốp brand has introduced hundreds of modern designs to appeal to younger generations, while preserving the essence of the original.

“Our goal is to use rubber sandals to promote Việt Nam’s cultural and historical values,” said Nguyễn Tiến Cường, the brand’s founder. “International tourists love authentic experiences, and that’s how we’ll carry this story globally.”

Trường noted that the sandals’ advantages include durability and ease of movement.

"They're great for hiking or crossing streams, and they dry quickly, unlike shoes," he said. "The only downside is the weight, but sometimes a bit of heaviness adds to their stability."

Workshop attendees first learn about the history of the sandals. Afterwards, they measure their foot size and choose the designs they want. Then, they are guided step-by-step in making their sandals.

Visitors find the experience both enjoyable and culturally enriching.

“The sandals are great,” said Nicole Lee, a tourist from Singapore. “You can wear them in both wet and dry conditions - and even in the jungle if you’re hiking!”

Nicole, who spent five days in Hà Nội, expressed her admiration for Hồ Chí Minh.

"He was very brave. He created these sandals for his soldiers, too,” she said. "I admire him a lot - he’s my hero.”

Nicole shared that wearing the tire sandals allowed her to feel a connection to Hồ Chí Minh himself.

"I would recommend this experience to tourists,” she said. “It lets you walk in his shoes, literally."

Another Singaporean tourist, Mel Tan, enjoyed learning about Việt Nam’s history and the new craft she was discovering.

"It’s a fun, new skill to pick up,” she said. “They guide us through the process, and after a while, we’re able to make them on our own. It’s not too challenging."

Mel appreciated the hands-on experience and said, "I think it’s interesting because they share the history behind the sandals while we make them. It’s a good combination of learning and crafting."

Mel also found the sandals surprisingly comfortable and functional.

A future for tyre sandals

Artisan Nguyễn Tiến Cường emphasised how his company has given new life to discarded tyres through skilled craftsmanship, creating sandals that are both practical and environmentally meaningful.

The company plans to create a tyre ecosystem at the museum.

"There will be a mini museum showcasing different versions of tyre sandals, where visitors can take a closer look,” Cường said. "We also plan to host a fashion show featuring tyre sandals."

Visit the Hồ Chí Minh Museum at 19B Ngọc Hà Street, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội, immerse yourself in Việt Nam’s heritage, embrace sustainability and walk away with more than just footwear - walk away with inspiration! VNS

(*with an additional interview by Minh Phương)