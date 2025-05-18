VNU-HCM advances key national strategies in innovation, digitalisation

HCM CITY — Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) has demonstrated its pioneering role in training high-quality human resources, conducting scientific research, and transferring technology, deputy head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Huỳnh Thành Đạt said.

He led the commission’s working delegation on May 16 during a working session with VNU-HCM regarding the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which aims to create breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Speaking at the event, Đạt highly appreciated the proactive efforts of VNU-HCM, especially in implementing Resolution No. 57.

“VNU-HCM plays a role as a hub of culture and knowledge for the nation, making significant contributions to strategic national missions, especially in digital transformation and innovation,” he said.

This working session served as an opportunity to acknowledge VNU-HCM's achievements in implementing Resolution No. 45-NQ/TW and Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, as well as to listen to the insights of scientists in order to make practical contributions to the effective realisation of these resolutions.

He proposed five key areas of focus for discussion: concretising and effectively implementing the resolutions at VNU-HCM; evaluating the outcomes of the Development Project for VNU-HCM toward 2030 with a vision to 2045; proposing solutions for developing a team of intellectuals with competence, integrity, and an innovative mindset; promoting scientific research and innovation closely linked to real-world application and community service; and building an effective cooperation model between universities, businesses, and the government to establish regional science and technology centres and a comprehensive ecosystem for innovation and digital transformation.

Resolution No. 45 focuses on building and promoting the role of the intellectual workforce in achieving fast and sustainable national development.

In implementing Resolution 45, VNU-HCM developed and launched a practical plan to attract, retain, and nurture outstanding young scientists and leading experts through the VNU350 Programme, aiming to recruit 350 scientists. After the first three recruitment phases, the programme attracted 27 scientists, including seven who graduated from top 100 universities in the world.

VNU-HCM Chancellor Vũ Hải Quân said the university, on February 14, launched the Visiting Professor Programme at VNU-HCM.

“The initiative aims to attract and strengthen collaboration with outstanding international scientists and experts, thereby enhancing teaching and research quality,” he said.

By April 2025, the advisory council for the Visiting Professor Programme approved a list of 16 professors and international experts from some of the world's most prestigious universities.

In implementing Resolution 57, VNU-HCM issued Action Programme No. 33 across the system, focusing on key areas such as semiconductors, information technology, data science, artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and the digital economy.

The university also strengthened cooperation with provinces and cities in the Southeast and Southwest regions to deploy the resolution effectively.

Mai Thanh Phong, principal of the HCM City University of Technology under VNU-HCM, proposed that the Government approve the implementation of Resolution No. 57 through a programme on enhancing capacity for basic science training and research integrated with strategic technologies at VNU-HCM to achieve advanced regional and global standards for the 2025–30 period, with a vision to 2045.

He also recommended that the city soon establish a special mechanism for commissioning training, research, and investment support for the development of the Smart University Urban Area at VNU-HCM, along with allocating an annual budget for these activities.

He suggested that relevant ministries and sectors urgently issue practical support policies to effectively promote the goals outlined in resolutions 45 and 57.

At the event, delegates, experts, and scientists also focused on concretising and effectively implementing the content and solutions stated in resolutions 45 and 57 at VNU-HCM.

They proposed solutions for building and developing a team of intellectuals with strong professional competence, political bravery, innovative thinking, and a spirit of dedication to make practical contributions to socio-economic development. — VNS