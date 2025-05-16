Landslide killed 5, injured 4 others at hydropower construction site in northern Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính late Friday issued an urgent directive to ministries, agencies, and local authorities to focus efforts on addressing the aftermath of a disastrous landslide that occurred at the construction site of a hydropower plant in the mountainous province Lai Châu Province earlier in the day.

Based on a preliminary report from the Standing Office for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (Ministry of Agriculture and Environment), the landslide occurred at around 10am occurred at the construction site of the Tả Páo Hồ 1A hydropower project in Sì Lở Lầu Commune, Phong Thổ District, Lai Châu Province, leaving five people missing and injuring four others.

Authorities later confirmed that all the missing individuals have died. The victims were identified as: Tẩn Sứ Mẩy (aged 45), Lý Lao San (aged 17), Tẩn U Mẩy (aged 41), and Phàn Láo Lở (aged 16), all residents of Lản Nhì Thàng Hamlet, Sì Lở Lầu Commune, Phong Thổ District; and Lương Văn Hà (aged 38), a resident of Quế Phong District, Nghệ An Province. Excavators are still working to recover the bodies.

PM Chính extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims.

He requested that the Chairman of Lai Châu Province’s People’s Committee coordinate closely with the Chairman of Nghệ An Province’s People’s Committee – where the affected workers are from – and leaders of relevant agencies to urgently direct and implement search and rescue operations and recovery efforts with the utmost speed and focus.

Lai Châu Province is to directly oversee and mobilise forces to search for the missing individuals (ensuring safety for rescuers), provide free medical treatment for the injured, and direct relevant agencies to urgently investigate and determine the cause of the incident. Lessons must be learned to ensure construction safety and those found in violation of regulations must be strictly dealt with.

Lai Châu and Nghệ An provinces are told to promptly direct and organise support, visits, and encouragement to families of the victims and provide assistance in arranging proper funerals for the deceased, in line with local customs.

The Ministers of National Defence and Public Security are to mobilise necessary forces and equipment to assist Lai Châu Province in swiftly conducting search and rescue efforts and remedying the aftermath of the landslide.

The Minister of Agriculture and Environment is to monitor and promptly forecast weather and natural disaster developments – especially heavy rainfall and landslide or flash flood risks – so that local authorities, relevant agencies, and residents can proactively prepare and respond.

The Ministry is also to direct provinces to review, update, and implement disaster prevention and response plans suited to local conditions, and to detect high-risk areas early to facilitate timely evacuation and protect lives. — VNS