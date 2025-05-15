Coast Guard boosts combat readiness, reinforces maritime sovereignty

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province-based Intelligence Division No 2 under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) Command has effectively carried out reconnaissance and crime prevention and combat, contributing to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Việt Nam's seas and islands.

The division’s Party Committee on May 14 successfully organised its fifth Party congress for the 2025-30 term.

Attending the event, deputy political commissar of VCG Major General Trần Văn Xuân said the division’s Party Committee has effectively fulfilled its leadership role, excellently accomplishing numerous tasks, and has been highly praised by the VCG Command.

The division is directly responsible for conducting reconnaissance, and detecting and combating violations in its assigned maritime area.

"All officers and soldiers stay steadfast in their duties, surmount hardships, and firmly safeguard maritime security and order,” he said.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Nhân Hậu, political commissar of Intelligence Division No 2, said the division has strengthened political education and ideological management.

During the 2020-25 period, the division conducted more than 170 operations with nearly 600 reconnaissance missions at sea and in areas under its management.

It collected and processed more than 4,600 valuable pieces of intelligence, including 315 reports that were highly appreciated by superiors.

It also produced 42 in-depth thematic reports assessing the situation related to maritime security and sovereignty, and investigated and verified over 400 cases as directed by superiors.

It also organised about 65 training sessions involving nearly 2,000 officers and soldiers to rehearse combat readiness plans for protecting the headquarters and preventing fires and explosions to ensure safety in all aspects, especially during holidays, Tết (Lunar New Year), and important political events of the country.

For the 2025-30 term, the division’s Party Committee sets out to continue effectively implementing resolutions and directives, with a focus on leading the successful fulfillment of combat readiness and reconnaissance tasks, according to Hậu.

"It aims to improve training quality, ensure accurate information gathering and timely reporting, and avoid passivity or surprise in any situation," he said.

It will improve the leadership capacity and combat strength of its grassroots Party organisation, as well as the quality of its cadre and Party members. This is closely linked with building a clean and strong Party organization and an exemplary and outstanding unit.

It will continue to coordinate with local Party committees, authorities, and socio-political organisations to effectively carry out public communication and mobilisation efforts.

These aim to encourage local people in the assigned areas to feel secure in going offshore and maintaining their presence at sea, joining hands with functional forces to firmly safeguard the nation's sovereignty over the sea and islands.

The division is tasked with monitoring the sea from the south-central province of Phú Yên to the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang, including the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

It is also assigned to directly detect and combat violations of law, such as national security crimes, smuggling, and trade fraud at sea. — VNS