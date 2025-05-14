Politics & Law
Home Society

HCM City to upgrade drainage to stop flooding in Gò Vấp District

May 14, 2025 - 21:46
A project to improve drainage to tackle flooding along two major roads in HCM City’s Gò Vấp District was launched on May 14.
Ceremony to start work on improving drainage systems along two key roads in Gò Vấp in HCM City on May 14. – Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY – A project to improve drainage to tackle flooding along two major roads in HCM City’s Gò Vấp District was launched on Wednesday.

Upgrading the 4.7km long drainage network in Nguyễn Văn Khối and Lê Văn Thọ streets includes improving their old sewers, installing additional box culverts and resurfacing the roads.

It is meant to prevent flooding in places such as Làng Hoa park, a section of Phạm Văn Chiêu street and Street 51 and smoothen traffic flow, environmental sanitation and urban aesthetics.

The work is budgeted to cost over VNĐ350 billion and expected to be completed in 2026.

According to the city Department of Construction, 18 main urban roads are often flooded.

Of them, 13 frequently flood due to rain, mostly in Gò Vấp District and Thủ Đức City, and the remaining five due to high tides. – VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City sees 16% rise in jobless claims

The number of workers applying for unemployment benefits in HCM City increased significantly in April 2025, reflecting ongoing challenges in the city’s labour market, according to the HCM City Employment Service Centre.
Society

Education Ministry proposes end to student suspensions

Under a draft circular released for public feedback on Tuesday, students who violate school rules would no longer face suspension. Instead, the most serious consequence would be writing a self-criticism statement, the biggest change in decades.
Society

Medical workers in night shifts at emergency ward

For doctor Đoàn Trường Sinh, who works at the emergency ward at the Việt Nam-Cuba Đồng Hới Friendship Hospital in Quảng Bình central province, each shift is a race for doctors and nurses to save the lives of patients.

