HCM City to upgrade drainage to stop flooding in Gò Vấp District

HCM CITY – A project to improve drainage to tackle flooding along two major roads in HCM City’s Gò Vấp District was launched on Wednesday.

Upgrading the 4.7km long drainage network in Nguyễn Văn Khối and Lê Văn Thọ streets includes improving their old sewers, installing additional box culverts and resurfacing the roads.

It is meant to prevent flooding in places such as Làng Hoa park, a section of Phạm Văn Chiêu street and Street 51 and smoothen traffic flow, environmental sanitation and urban aesthetics.

The work is budgeted to cost over VNĐ350 billion and expected to be completed in 2026.

According to the city Department of Construction, 18 main urban roads are often flooded.

Of them, 13 frequently flood due to rain, mostly in Gò Vấp District and Thủ Đức City, and the remaining five due to high tides. – VNS