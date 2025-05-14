Symposium discusses measures to better manage asthma in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Health experts shared their knowledge and the latest advancements in prevention and treatment of asthma management in Việt Nam at a recent symposium in Hà Nội.

The symposium entitled 'Responding to World Asthma Day 2025', was jointly organised by the Vietnam Respiratory Society in collaboration with GSK Vietnam.

At the event, participants heard that asthma is a common chronic respiratory disease affecting over 300 million people worldwide. In Việt Nam, the average asthma prevalence is about 3.9 per cent of the population, equivalent to approximately four million people. Notably, this disease causes about 3,000 to 4,000 deaths each year.

Experts emphasised that asthma management and prevention still faces many challenges. Asthma is also an underlying condition that weakens the body's immune system and creates favourable conditions for viruses to attack, including influenza and the Varicella Zoster Virus, which causes shingles.

"Studies show that people with asthma have a 24 per cent higher risk of developing shingles and over a 20 per cent higher risk of post-herpetic neuralgia. Notably, asthma patients have a 90 per cent higher risk of developing shingles in the eye compared to people without asthma,” said Dr Lê Thị Thu Hương, Head of the Department of Respiratory Internal Medicine at Gia Định People Hospital in HCM City.

According to Dr Phan Thu Phương, Director of Respiratory Centre at Bạch Mai Hospital, asthma management requires a multifaceted approach beyond medication, with proactive control of the underlying condition playing a crucial role. This involves managing symptoms and modifiable risk factors, preventing infectious diseases, controlling comorbidities.

Dr Lê Khắc Bảo, Deputy Director of the University of Medical Hồ Chí Minh City, said that better control of asthma can be achieved through personalised treatment. This requires a comprehensive strategy that includes evaluating patient characteristics, monitoring adherence and providing education to raise awareness among both patients and healthcare providers.

In addition to treatment, preventive strategies play a crucial role in managing these diseases by reducing infection-related exacerbations and stabilising lung function.

Dr Ngô Quý Châu, President of the Vietnam Respiratory Society (VRS), added: "Effective asthma management is essential, as it helps control complications and reduce asthma-related deaths. The VRS highly values the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in improving the asthma patients’ quality of life, contributing to a reduction in the burden on the healthcare system.” — VNS