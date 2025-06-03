Việt Nam seeks all-around ties with Hungary: Party official

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party and State always value and expect to develop friendly and multifaceted cooperation with Hungary and its political parties, including the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), based on mutual trust, understanding, and respect, said Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Trần Lưu Quang.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for a MSPZ delegation led by its President Komjáthi Imre, who is in Việt Nam from June 2-7, Quang hailed their visit which coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, describing it as a testament to the strong ties between the CPV and MSZP and traditional friendship between the two nations.

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people are always grateful to Hungary for its sincere support and assistance throughout Việt Nam's past struggle for national liberation and its subsequent national reconstruction and development, including the training thousands of Vietnamese officials and engineers for the Party, State, and key economic sectors of Việt Nam, Quang said.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its achievements over the past five decades under the CPV’s sound leadership, Imre acknowledged the positive progress in bilateral ties, affirming that the MSZP, along with all Hungarian political parties, fully support the Hungarian Government’s efforts to advance the traditional friendship and close, substantive cooperation with Việt Nam.

Both sides vowed to build on their 75-year legacy of collaboration, agreeing to facilitate exchanges between the CPV and MSZP at bilateral and multilateral levels. These efforts aim to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership for the sake of peace, cooperation and development amid complex global and regional challenges.

Underlining a people-centred approach to policy and development, the two sides pledged to back the strengthening of Việt Nam–Hungary relations in areas of mutual strength, including traditional areas such as education-training, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, to carry forward the fine values and traditions founded and nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and successive generations of leaders from both countries. — VNA/VNS