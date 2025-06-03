Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos step up cooperation in cadre training

June 03, 2025 - 20:34
Currently, nearly 200 Lao doctoral candidates, master’s students and undergraduate students are studying and conducting research within the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics' system
Standing Vice President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyễn Duy Bắc (right) had talks with Acting Chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong in Hà Nội on June 3. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Duy Bắc, Standing Vice President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), on June 3 met with visiting Acting Chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong.

Bắc told his guest that as the leading political training institution of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the HCMA has fostered a particularly close relationship with the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, as well as with various Lao agencies, in training scientific research staff for the two parties and states.

He proposed that Bounleua Phandanouvong, in his capacity, would continue to support the two academies and other Lao partners of the HCMA in carrying out tasks assigned by the leaders of the Vietnamese and Lao parties and states.

Bắc also noted that currently, nearly 200 Lao doctoral candidates, master’s students and undergraduate students are studying and conducting research within the HCMA’s system. He affirmed that the academy will continue to innovate its programmes and policies, ensuring the most favourable conditions for Lao students and researchers.

For his part, Bounleua Phandanouvong acknowledged the longstanding support provided by the HCMA to Lao officials and public servants in pursuing advanced political studies and research in Việt Nam.

Agreeing on the need for continued innovation in curricula and teaching content for training programmes for Lao cadres, the Party official proposed that the Vietnamese academy and Lao partners maintain regular dialogue to build programmes and curricula suited to the new context, particularly Laos’s development needs in its new phase.

He also expressed his hope that more Lao leaders, scholars and lecturers will visit Việt Nam regularly to conduct research and exchange topics with Vietnamese counterparts, including with the HCMA.

Bounleua Phandanouvong affirmed his full commitment to working closely with Lao agencies and their Vietnamese partners to enhance the capacity of Lao officials and civil servants to meet the demands of the new development phase, thereby further consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

On this occasion, the Lao official held a dialogue on the Việt Nam–Laos ties to staff, lecturers and students at the academy. — VNA/VNS 

