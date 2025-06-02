Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Further advancing ever-growing Việt Nam–Laos relations

June 02, 2025 - 21:12
Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Lao Party Central Committee's External Relations Commission committed to jointly developing a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period; ensuring thorough preparations for high-level diplomatic activities and cooperation mechanisms; and intensifying information exchange and experience sharing in Party building and preparations for each country’s Party Congress.
The talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Acting Head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong on June 2, 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held talks with Acting Head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong on Monday as part of his official visit to Việt Nam.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their delight at the robust and effective development of Việt Nam–Laos cooperation across all areas. Political relations continue to be strengthened through regular exchanges of high-level delegations and meetings. Security and defence cooperation remains a key pillar, while economic collaboration has received strong attention. Bilateral trade reached US$2.2 billion in 2024, a 33.9 per cent increase compared to 2023, and hit $1.3 billion in the first four months of 2025 alone, up 109.3 per cent year-on-year.

Notably, the two countries recently inaugurated Wharf No. 3 at Vũng Áng Port, a symbol of their solidarity and a milestone marking a new chapter in economic partnership, providing Laos with access to the sea.

Cooperation in other vital areas such as transport connectivity, education and training, culture, people-to-people exchange, and coordination at regional and international forums has also seen positive outcomes. Collaboration between ministries, agencies, and border provinces of both countries has yielded significant results.

Both sides highly valued the close cooperation between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations and the Lao Party Central Committee's External Relations Commission. They agreed to continue working closely to effectively implement high-level agreements between the two Parties and countries.

Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Lao Party Central Committee's External Relations Commission committed to jointly developing a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period; ensuring thorough preparations for high-level diplomatic activities and cooperation mechanisms; and intensifying information exchange and experience sharing in Party building and preparations for each country’s Party Congress.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, agreeing to actively consult and coordinate stances on strategic regional issues. They pledged to work closely stance and viewpoint in ASEAN and other sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, and to enhance bilateral efforts in promoting the value of the Việt Nam–Laos relationship within the socialist system. — VNS

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (right) holds talks with Acting Head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong on June 2. — VNA/VNS Photo

