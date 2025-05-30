Việt Nam strongly supports Laos’s national development: Party chief

Đinh Minh Hằng2 minutes ago

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always strongly and fully supports Laos’s national construction and development, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm told Thongsalith Mangnomek, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee's Office at a reception for the latter in Hà Nội on Friday.

Lâm welcomed Mangnomek’s visit, which takes place at a time when both countries are realising resolutions of their National Party Congresses and socio-economic development plans, as well as organising Party Congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the National Party Congress of each nation in early 2026, contributing to deepening the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos and traditional cooperation between the Offices of the LPRP and CPV Central Committees.

He expressed his delight at the important achievements that the Lao Party, State, and people have reaped, including the LPRP Central Committee Office’s active contributions to realising the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress with new and innovative approaches to Party building, socio-economic development, national defence-security, and external affairs.

The General Secretary believed that under the LPRP’s leadership, the Lao people will overcome challenges and achieve even greater successes in realising the 11th National Party Congress’s Resolution.

He commended the two offices' close coordination in monitoring the effective realisation of Việt Nam–Laos cooperation agreements, as well as in sharing information and experience in advising on the working agendas of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and preparing for the National Congress of each Party.

The Vietnamese Party chief stressed the need for both sides to thoroughly follow the contents already agreed upon, thereby improving the quality of the strategic advisory work in service of the two Parties’ leadership.

The Lao Party official, for his part, congratulated Việt Nam on its historic achievements over the recent past, expressing his confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) headed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, the Vietnamese people will continue obtaining even greater successes in their reform efforts, advancing into a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

He briefed Lâm on recent developments in Laos, particularly the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 11th Party Congress and preparations for Party congresses at all levels leading up to the 12th National Party Congress. He also spotlighted the cooperation results between the two Party Central Committee offices and outcomes of his talks with Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and chief of its office Lê Hoài Trung.

Notable highlights of his visit were the launch of a book on the tradition of the cooperation between the two offices and the presentation of the Lao Party and State’s orders and medals to the organisations and individuals of the Vietnamese Party Central Committee office, he stated.

He expressed his sincere gratitude for Việt Nam's heartfelt support for Laos throughout the years. He affirmed that under any circumstances, the Office of the LPRP Central Committee will strive to excellently fulfill its assigned tasks and actively contribute to maintaining and nurturing the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos for the substantive benefits of the two countries’ people as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNS