Inspection commission proposes discipline against officials over serious violations

HÀ NỘI – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 56th session in Hà Nội on Thursday under the chair of Politburo member and Chairman of the commission Nguyễn Duy Ngọc.

The commission reviewed reports proposing disciplinary action against Party members from the Party organisations of the Ministry of Education and Training, the Việt Nam Rubber Group, and Đồng Nai and Hậu Giang provinces.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Chi, Deputy Minister of Education and Training and a member of the Party Committee’s Standing Board at the ministry, was found to have committed violations during her previous tenure as a member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Nghệ An and Secretary of the Cửa Lò Town Party Committee. She violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, causing serious consequences and undermining the prestige of Party organisation.

Trần Ngọc Thuận, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises' Bloc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Việt Nam Rubber Group; Võ Văn Chánh, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Đồng Nai province; and Nguyễn Văn Tiến, former member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Hậu Giang province, showed degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle, seriously violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws while performing their tasks in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.

They breached the rules on the things Party members are banned from doing and on the responsibility for setting good examples, causing serious consequences and undermining the prestige of Party organisation, local administration, and their working places.

Based on the content, nature, extent, consequences, and causes of the violations, the commission decided to issue a disciplinary warning to Chi. It recommended that competent authorities consider implementing disciplinary measures against Thuận, Chánh, and Tiến.

It also ordered the Standing Board of the Nghệ An province Party Committee to consider and handle other related individuals.

At the meeting, the commission discussed and provided feedback on the draft model process for inspection and supervision by advisory and supporting agencies of Party committees. The meeting also reviewed and resolved five cases of Party disciplinary complaints and concluded several other important matters. VNS