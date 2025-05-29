Việt Nam ready to work with other countries to prevent, identify, dismantle human trafficking rings

HÀ NỘI — The spokesperson for the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng on Thursday addressed media inquiries concerning recent reports by the BBC regarding illegal human trafficking of Vietnamese nationals to the United Kingdom.

According to the BBC, as of May, there remain trafficking networks smuggling Vietnamese migrants into the UK, by first going to Russia, from where they are forced to travel clandestinely – hiding in forests, factory containers and even aboard vessels – on a perilous journey to the UK.

"We have been made aware of this information and are currently verifying the reports. This matter is not unprecedented and is similar to numerous concerns raised in previous press briefings. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has consistently reiterated Việt Nam’s position on the issue of illegal migration and human trafficking," spokesperson Hằng noted.

The spokesperson highlighted the Vietnamese Government's consistent policy of working towards: "safe, legal, and orderly migration" and firmly opposes all forms of illegal migration and trafficking.

Việt Nam is making every effort to realise the goals set out in the Prime Minister’s Plan of 20 March 2020, which seeks to foster a transparent migration environment and protect the legitimate rights and interests of migrants.

On Việt Nam's international cooperation to address human trafficking, the spokesperson stated that: "Việt Nam continues to strengthen its collaboration with other countries and international organisations, including INTERPOL, to timely prevent, identify, discover, investigate and dismantle human trafficking networks in accordance with the regulations of the laws in Việt Nam."

She added that Việt Nam is ready to work closely with other countries and relevant parties in accordance with assigned frameworks of cooperation, in accordance with international laws and norms, "on the basis of the timely protection of the legitimate rights and interests of migrants, and with respect to their dignity."

The ministry also issued a strong warning to Vietnamese citizens seeking work abroad, asking them to "strictly comply with host country regulations."

They should be especially wary of enticing offers tempting 'easy job, high pay', as these are often traps used by traffickers.

The foreign ministry has observed many cases involved individuals who entered foreign countries and stay hidden and work illegally, or for migrants who attempted to travel abroad for job opportunities, but ended up working without legal work contracts, resulting in exploitation and abuse, Hằng told the press. — VNS