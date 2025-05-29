Advancing relations with Việt Nam receives bipartisan support at US Congress: Delegation

HÀ NỘI — A visiting bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives affirmed the support from both the Republican and the Democratic parties towards the growth of the "particular critical relationship" with Việt Nam.

During a sit-down with local media in Hà Nội, Congressman John Moolenaar, Republican representative for the state of Michigan, and head of the delegation, said the trip coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Việt Nam, and that they: "Look forward to continuing to grow this friendship and there's been so much that we've worked on together these last years, and we look forward to building on that."

Other than different projects "to heal the wounds from the war," Việt Nam and the US still "have so much to do together, economically, security, making sure the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea," the politician said.

Seth Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, also echoed the very special relationship between the two countries.

"We know that the signals from the United States government have not been entirely consistent over the last few months with strengthening that relationship, but what you see here is Republicans and Democrats coming together from Congress, all sharing that same message of goodwill, of importance, of friendship and a desire to work together in the future."

Greg Stanton, representing the state of Arizona, the 'epicentre' of semiconductor development in the US, including Intel and Amcor, which both have serious investments in Việt Nam, noted that this semiconductor industry could be the area "where the two economies could be coming more closely together over time."

On the topic of highly controversial tariff policy by the President Donald Trump administration, he remarked that in the US Congress, the three congressmen here are among the faction that backs low tariffs, who believe that: "At the end of the day, the US and Việt Nam will operate better together and grow our economies together in a 'low-tariff' environment."

Answering Việt Nam News' question on the issue of war legacies in Việt Nam, especially with the efforts on addressing dioxin/Agent Orange, the Arizona representative, who has served on the foreign affairs committee that oversees the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID), expressed his disappointment with the severe cuts the administration has made to USAID, and the use of that soft power around the globe.

However, he is "heartened" to know that the Trump administration has decided to resume funding programmes on addressing war legacies in Việt Nam, which is: "most important for the continued growth and development of this relationship" after a brief pause earlier in the year.

"We hope and pray that will continue year after year after year. I think everyone in Congress will be fighting to make sure that that occurs."

"We know that Agent Orange has affected the people of Việt Nam for 50 years. It's also affected our Việt Nam veterans. Only recently has the money been donated to helping our American veterans affected by Agent Orange. The Trump administration has threatened some of that funding as well, but we will fight not just for people of Việt Nam, but for our own veterans as well," he noted.

Congressman Seth Moulton also hoped that ongoing projects with dioxin clean-up and remediation of unexploded ordinance would continue.

"I can't speak specifically on amounts of funding or duration, but we've learned from the embassy about the progress that's being made. To me that is an important way to continue to foster this friendship and move forward in our relationship. We have an opportunity to do that, and so my advocacy will be to see that continue to make progress and benefit the quality of life for people in Việt Nam," the Massachusetts representative said.

The delegation on Wednesday had meetings with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Quang Phương, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Trần Lưu Quang in Hà Nội.

In these meetings, the delegation reaffirmed the US will continue to play an active role in cooperation with and support to Việt Nam in achieving its strategic development goals.

They pledged to make greater efforts to promote the bilateral relations, including economic and trade ties, as well as tariff negotiations between the two countries. — VNS