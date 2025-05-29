National Assembly approves special policies for social housing, effective June 1

HÀ NỘI — With overwhelming support, the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday passed a resolution piloting special mechanisms and policies to accelerate the development of social housing nationwide, effective from June 1.

Out of 463 deputies present, 461 voted in favour, representing 96.44 per cent.

The resolution introduces several pilot policies, including the establishment of a National Housing Fund and streamlined procedures for social housing projects.

One key provision allows for direct appointment of project investors bypassing competitive bidding for social housing and housing for armed forces personnel, provided that no public investment is involved.

The resolution also simplifies the planning, approval and adjustment processes for social housing projects, streamlines investment procedures, and introduces mechanisms for setting sale and rent prices, and eligibility criteria for housing support.

A notable addition is the clarification of housing eligibility conditions.

According to the resolution, individuals eligible for social housing support who work far from their current place of residence will qualify for rental or rent-to-own schemes, provided they either do not own a home or their home is located far from their workplace.

Provincial authorities will have discretion to define “distant housing” based on local infrastructure, travel time and geography.

With most provisions effective June 1, some regulations requiring Government-issued implementation guidelines will take effect from July 1.

Before the resolution’s passage, at the 15th NA’s ongoing 9th session, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh, on behalf of the Prime Minister, presented a report on revisions made to the draft based on feedback from deputies.

Regarding the National Housing Fund, Minh said it would operate as a non-profit, off-budget state financial institution with legal status. The fund will comprise a central-level component established by the Government and local-level funds managed by provincial people’s committees.

The fund aims to expand the availability of rental housing, especially for individuals unable to afford homes. It will help maximise land use efficiency and ensure long-term housing stability, addressing a current shortcoming: most rental units in developer projects are later sold off, undermining stable access for tenants.

In line with recent conclusions from the Politburo’s No 127-KL/TW and 137-KL/TW, the Government has also proposed support policies for people affected by the restructuring of administrative units.

The revised resolution delegates to localities the authority to determine eligibility for support, taking into account commuting times, regional characteristics, and transport infrastructure, thereby ensuring more practical and location-appropriate housing assistance.

Emphasising the urgent need to remove procedural obstacles and accelerate social housing development, both NA deputies and the Standing Committee agreed the resolution should take immediate effect after its passage. — VNS