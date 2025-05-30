 Dominican Republic President reaffirms importance of ties with Việt Nam

SANTO DOMINGO — The Dominican Republic treasures its relations with Việt Nam, a nation with growing important role in the Asia-Pacific region, President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona told Vietnamese Ambassador Lê Quang Long, who the diplomat came to present his credentials on May 29 in Santo Domingo.

President Abinader proposed enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly telecommunications, agriculture and high technology.

The host congratulated Ambassador Long on his appointment, while expressing his belief that the ambassador will help further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

For his part, Ambassador Long conveyed the greetings and best wishes of General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to President Luis Abinader.

Long affirmed his commitment to advancing bilateral relations to a new level, serving as a bridge to implement agreements reached during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to the Dominican Republic in last November, a milestone in strengthening traditional friendship and boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation.

He called on the government of the Dominican Republic to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses, particularly in telecommunications – a sector where Việt Nam is strong in and the Dominican Republic needs.

On the occasion, Ambassador Long met with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Caraballo, who is in charge of bilateral foreign policy, and General Secretary of the United Left Movement Party Miguel Mejia.

Both sides stressed the need to implement high-level agreements effectively and agreed to boost delegation exchanges, strengthen bilateral cooperation, and maintain mutual support in international forums. — VNS