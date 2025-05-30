Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam–Paraguay relations keep expanding over 30 years: Honorary Consul

May 30, 2025 - 10:23
Paraguay's strong products such as beef and oil products can meet the growing demand of the Vietnamese market.
María Del Carmen Pérez, Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Paraguay at the inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate Office of Vietnam in Asunción. — VNA/VNS Photo

BUENOS AIRES — Over the past 30 years, the Việt Nam–Paraguay relationship has been nurtured by friendship, solidarity and cooperation that has been constantly expanding, said Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Paraguay María Del Carmen Pérez.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Paraguay (May 30, 1995–2025), she said that the two countries have many similarities in history and culture.

Both Việt Nam and Paraguay have experienced various difficulties, but with their resilience, they have overcome all challenges to thrive and bring a prosperous life to their people.

Regarding co-operation potential, especially in economy and trade, the Honorary Consul said Paraguay's strong products such as beef and oil products can meet the growing demand of the Vietnamese market. In return, Việt Nam can export many industrial products to Paraguay. In addition, the two countries discussed cooperation measures in the fields of telecommunications and technology.

In particular, the visit to Việt Nam by Paraguayan Minister of Industry and Commerce Javier Giménez 2024 and the visits to Paraguay by Vietnamese officials, including Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ and many businesses, have helped promote mutual understanding and expand cooperation channels.

María Del Carmen Pérez also highlighted the construction of an outdoor museum called “Aviadores del Chaco” in the tourist city of San Bernardino, 45km from the capital Asunción, saying the museum's interpretation will acknowledge Việt Nam's contribution in providing ideas and inspiration.

These activities not only mark the 30-year milestone of diplomatic relations but also open a new chapter for deeper ties between Việt Nam and Paraguay across fields from culture, education to trade and sustainable development, she said. — VNS

