Party offices of Việt Nam, Laos strengthen cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Office of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and the Office of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee will strengthen cooperation, contributing to lifting collaboration and relations between the two Parties and countries to a new height, as agreed by their heads during talks in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and chief of its office Lê Hoài Trung and his Lao counterpart Thongsalith Mangnomek informed each other about the situation of each Party and country. They also touched upon cooperation results between the two offices over the past time and orientations for the time ahead.

They agreed that the 2021–2025 cooperation agreement serves as a foundation for the two offices to plan annual activities. Both sides will coordinate to review cooperation by the end of this year and sign a new five-year cooperation agreement in early 2026.

They said the substantive cooperation activities have contributed to improving the quality of advisory work to the leaders of the two Parties and the States, and to fostering the great friendship and special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos.

The Vietnamese office will closely coordinate with its Lao counterpart to effectively implement their cooperation agreement as well as high-level agreements between the two Parties.

The two offices will also exchange experiences during preparations for Party congresses at all levels towards the national congress of each Party, they said. — VNS