Navigating driver's licence conversion: a guide for foreigners in Việt Nam

If you’re planning to use your personal vehicle for commuting, understanding the requirements and procedures for licence conversion is essential. Việt Nam News presents answers to frequently asked questions about converting your foreign driver's licence and what to expect during the process.

Q: I’m a foreigner about to move to Việt Nam under a long-term employment contract. I plan to use my personal car to commute to work. Can I use my existing driver's licence in Việt Nam?

A: Under Article 18.7 of the Ministry of Public Security’s Circular 12/2025/TT-BCA dated February 28, 2025 (Circular 12), if you wish to drive in Việt Nam, you must convert your foreign driver's licence into a Vietnamese driver's licence of an equivalent category.

However, if Việt Nam is a party to a treaty on driver's licences that applies to your case and contains provisions differing from those of Circular 12, the provisions of that treaty will prevail.

To be eligible for conversion, Article 24.1(a) of Circular 12 requires that you reside in Việt Nam for at least three months, possess a valid driver's licence and one of the following documents:

- A diplomatic passport

- An official-duty passport

- A residence permit

Please note that the following types of driver's licences are not eligible for conversion:

- Temporary foreign driver's licences

- International driving licences

- Expired, damaged or illegible foreign driver's licences

- Foreign driver's licences issued by unauthorised entities

- Licences with inconsistent personal identification details

Q: What documents do I need to submit, and what is the procedure for converting my driver's licence?

A: According to Article 24.2 of Circular 12, your application dossier must include:

1. An application form for driver's licence conversion, as prescribed in Appendix XIII of Circular 12

2. A copy of your foreign driver's licence and a Vietnamese translation, notarised by a Vietnamese notary office or certified by an overseas Vietnamese diplomatic mission (provided the translator is a staff member). These documents must be stapled together and stamped across the staple

3. A valid health certificate issued by a qualified medical facility under Vietnamese law (this may be waived if you apply during the validity of your visa or temporary residence card)

4. A certified copy or electronic copy (from the original or master register) of one of the following: diplomatic identity card, official-duty identity card or residence permit

Procedure:

- Submit your dossier in person at the Traffic Police Division under the provincial-level Public Security Department or a commune-level Public Security Office authorised to receive conversion dossiers

- Have your photo taken on-site

- Present original documents for verification, if your dossier includes copies

- Pay the applicable processing fee

If your dossier is complete and valid, the officer will enter your information into the electronic database and issue you an appointment slip for result notification.

Within one working day, your dossier will be forwarded to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department for centralised processing. If verification of your foreign driver's licence is required, the timeline begins upon receipt of the verification results.

The Ministry’s Traffic Police Department may consult the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Immigration Department or relevant local authorities if there are any doubts regarding your immigration or residence status. If your dossier is approved, a Vietnamese driver's licence will be issued and recorded in the national e-database within three working days.

The provincial-level Traffic Police Division will then print your licence within five working days.

You may either collect your new Vietnamese driver's licence in person or opt to have it delivered by post. If your application is denied, you will receive a written explanation specifying the reason for rejection.

Q: If I’m granted a Vietnamese driver's licence, how long will it be valid and what vehicles can I drive?

A: Your Vietnamese driver's licence will remain valid for the shorter of the following durations:

- The validity of your diplomatic passport, official-duty passport or residence permit

- The validity of your foreign driver's licence

But it will not exceed the maximum validity period specified for an equivalent Vietnamese driver's licence.

You will be authorised to drive the same categories of vehicles as permitted under your foreign licence. VNS