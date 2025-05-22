Skip the franchise - go local

Alex Reeves - @afreeves23

Perhaps it’s the amount of time I spend eating and drinking out here. Maybe it’s the lingering fragments of the socialist, anti-corporate spirit that got me through a politics degree before being bent, shaped and occasionally compromised by the reality of needing a salary. Whatever it is, I know one thing for certain: I still hate corporate franchises, and I absolutely love small businesses.

I’m a complete sucker for those sappy Facebook posts that your mad aunty shares, about every penny spent in a small business going towards a child’s school shoes or a family holiday, instead of lining a shareholder’s pocket. I’m that annoying customer who chats to staff at my regular spots as though they actually enjoy my presence. Whether back home in Blighty or here in Hà Nội, I’ve always made a conscious effort to dodge the franchises and support independents, even if it’s a little heavier on the wallet.

I’m not without sin, and this isn’t a hit piece aimed at those who treat themselves to the occasional Starbucks. We all deserve our home comforts, and frankly, people should be allowed to consume what they want without judgement. I, for one, am no stranger to a Maccy D’s breakfast after one too many bia hơi the night before. And no, I’m not giving up my iPhone any time soon. Capitalism’s greatest trick is how vast and inescapable it is. Opting out is near impossible unless you’re intending to reenact ‘Into The Wild’.

Moving to Việt Nam was a choice made with this sentiment in mind. I was tired of Costa Coffee and Nando’s. I wanted something different. I wanted to live in a place Anthony Bourdain had shown me on screen, where an entrepreneurial class was thriving. A place of family-run businesses passed down through generations, existing alongside bold new ventures by a young and ambitious population. I wasn’t disappointed.

Hanoi is absolutely brimming with small businesses. The café culture here rivals any city in the world. Blackbird Coffee, with its handful of branches, will serve you a cup made with more care and pride than you’ll find at any branch of Highlands. And by the time you’ve eaten in every family-owned restaurant in town, another batch will have opened, a few will have closed, and the cycle started again. Craving a burger? Goodtime started on Instagram just a few years ago and now has three branches across the city. They’re not alone either.

Local clothing brands are starting to make a mark, and tailoring remains an affordable luxury. It’s a craft that’s still very much alive here. Make the most of it. Support it. Help slow the pace of the fast fashion machine. That’s really the point. If, like me, you value the charm and variety of independent businesses, if you’d rather champion local entrepreneurs than feed the conglomerates, and if you want Vietnam to hold onto the skills and culture that make it unique, then the answer is simple.

Eat, drink and buy local. VNS