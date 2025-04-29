HCMC expats share their thoughts on city's growth

HCM CITY — HCM City has been a home to many expats around the world, who have made a living, formed meaningful connections and played a role in the city’s growth over the decades, contributing to its transformation into one of the most diverse places in terms of international culture in Việt Nam.

As the 50th anniversary of national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025) approaches, Việt Nam News spoke to several expats living in the city for many years on how they have witnessed the city’s gradual growth into what it is today, as well as their personal relationship to their second home.

Wolfgang Obermann from Austria, tunnel technic engineer

I came to HCM City for the first time in 2009, more than 16 years ago, and from the beginning, I was impressed by the lifestyle.

At that time, there was still very little Western influence. The Vietnamese people lived their culture in a very natural and authentic way, which I found very inspiring.

What touched me most was the warm hospitality — in restaurants, taxis, even from strangers on the street. People were open-minded, kind, and very welcoming. What makes this city a great place to live is this spirit — the friendliness, the strong community feeling, and how proud people are of their culture.

I live in Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức City, and over the years I have seen a lot of development. What was once largely green fields and quiet residential areas has now become a landscape of high-rise apartment blocks, contemporary office towers, and vibrant commercial zones.

This urban shift mirrors HCM City's broader economic evolution — a change into a dynamic, investment-friendly metropolis. Not only has the service sector grown significantly, but the financial sector has also expanded, with more international banks and financial institutions setting up operations here.

Big projects like Landmark 81, residence and office buildings, new areas like Thủ Đức City and District 7 - they are all very impressive. Highways to Vũng Tàu, Phan Thiết and Nha Trang make travel much easier, and the launch of the metro system last year is a very important step.

Of course, the construction took a long time. But I believe this is the right direction. A good metro network is necessary for a big city — especially for connecting the new international Long Thanh airport to the city centre, and I hope the government can speed up the next phases.

Brad Segal from the US, co-founder of Eddie’s – New York Deli & Diner

​My first visit to Việt Nam was in 1990, during the early stages of the country’s economic opening. With a background in global export and manufacturing, it was an opportunity to witness the beginning of a major transformation.

For more than 20 years now, my home has been District 2. It has been a front-row seat to HCM City’s evolution from a quieter, more localised place into the vibrant, fast-moving metropolis it is today.

The economic growth has been remarkable — but what truly stands out is the heart and spirit of the Vietnamese people. A deep resilience, natural warmth, and strong sense of possibility make this a uniquely inspiring place to build something meaningful. My business itself has been greatly successful thanks to the loyal support of guests and my dedicated and exceptional team. Economic progress brings opportunity, but it’s the people who bring it to life.

Additionally, in the early days, most international-style businesses were expat-owned and foreign-run. Today, that trend has shifted dramatically. Vietnamese entrepreneurs in HCM City are now leading the way — launching world-class concepts, setting new standards, and shaping the city’s future. The expat presence is still strong, but no longer the defining force.

Most exciting of all is the way local guests have embraced global cuisines and ideas — not as novelties, but as part of everyday life. That openness and cultural evolution have played a major role in the continued success of our firm.

It’s been a real privilege to witness — and contribute to — such a remarkable journey of growth and transformation.

Maarten Perdok from the Netherlands, Technical Services Director of Fusion Hotel Group

​I have been living in HCM City since January 2003, so 22 years ago. To me, what I have always admired about the city is the entrepreneurial spirit of the people here that has been a constant driving force, adapting and embracing new opportunities as they arise.

This spirit fuels the small and medium sized businesses and a growing startup ecosystem. I think it is this energy that is also evident in the city's dynamic street commerce, with even local businesses increasingly adapting to global markets. This overall trend contributes to increased employment and greater wealth for its people.

I have seen the city grow over the years. Beyond the obvious changes like the transformed skyline, increased traffic, new infrastructure, and the arrival of international retailers, the city's former laid-back charm has, for me, evolved into a vibrant energy and a strong forward-looking drive due to rapid development. This dynamic shift makes living here incredibly exciting, as we witness and participate in its booming growth.

I also have some thoughts on the development of the city’s tourism industry. Aligning with global trends, the city is moving towards offering more personalised and unique travel experiences. This involves developing niche tourism products such as night tourism, waterway tourism, wellness and medical tourism, catering to diverse interests.

While international tourism often takes centre stage, the ongoing infrastructure improvements in and around HCM City have significantly eased domestic travel by reducing distances, shortening journeys, lowering expenses, and greatly enhancing overall convenience and comfort. This progress leads me to foresee substantial growth in domestic tourism in the near future here in the city.

Alberto Prieto from Spain, co-founder of digital news site Saigoneer

I've been living in HCM City for quite some time now. When I first arrived, back in 2010, the city felt completely different. The downtown core hasn't changed drastically, but back then, many more heritage buildings were still standing, seamlessly integrated into the city’s soul. That fusion of old and new gave it a special character.

It’s the outer layers of the city that have truly transformed. I have lived in many districts around HCM City, but my first stop was District 10. The soul of the city back then felt so intense and raw, and the level of interaction was incredibly deep. Of course, that’s through the lens of a foreigner just discovering it all, but honestly, those two years were the best years of my stay.

When it comes to the city’s growth, my perspective is admittedly personal and maybe a little biased. When I first arrived in Vietnam, I was partly trying to escape the rigidity of more developed countries, looking instead for a freer environment where people live without the weight of constant worry, trusting in the unspoken rules of social fabric.

On the other hand, I was also driven by the feeling that the world was too big to not explore. That journey opened my mind and reshaped how I see existence and humanity.

My feelings about the city’s growth are admittedly complicated. Economically, we’ve made huge strides, but the city is also more burdened with traffic problems and pollution, which to me just doesn’t feel like a great trade.

To me, the real beauty and magic of Saigon have always been its hẻm, in the tangled alleys and invisible rhythms of local life. That’s where I truly fell in love with this place.

It’s in those micro-cities within the larger city, with their own ecosystems, power dynamics, and ways of being, that the spirit of Saigon shines brightest. And the key for any traveler? Find a local’s hand to hold, and dive into that majestic, tight abyss. That’s the real ticket.

Looking ahead, I think we need to focus more on preserving and celebrating our heritage. Not just maintaining it, but upcycling it in a way that resonates with today's world. That’s how we can offer something meaningful to the mainstream visitor. — VNS