UN leaders commend Việt Nam’s active role, contributions

NEW YORK — United Nations leaders have lauded Việt Nam’s active engagement and constructive contributions across the organisation’s key pillars while receiving Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, who prepares to conclude his tenure as Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

Ambassador Giang paid farewell visits to President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 21 and 27, respectively.

At their meeting, Yang warmly congratulated Việt Nam on its recent impressive socio-economic and diplomatic achievements. He praised the country’s role and contributions across the UN’s three pillars—peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights promotion.

He also extended sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Mission and Ambassador Giang for their steadfast support for the General Assembly President’s agenda and priorities.

Talking to Giang, Guterres expressed high regard for Việt Nam’s growing role in the UN, as well as the diplomat’s personal efforts in fostering cooperation and consensus at the UN. He noted that the country’s recent initiatives have received broad support from member states, reflecting their relevance to global concerns as well as their contribution to promoting multilateralism.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed his intention to visit Việt Nam again, expressing his hope that relations between the UN and Việt Nam will continue to strengthen, with Việt Nam further enhancing its position at UN forums.

For his part, Giang expressed his deep appreciation for the support and affection extended by the Secretary-General and the General Assembly President to Việt Nam and the Việt Namese Mission throughout his more than three-year tenure.

He highlighted the country’s strong commitment to multilateralism and its readiness to make increasingly substantive contributions to the UN’s common work to maintain international peace and security, promote sustainable development, and efficiently address global challenges. — VNS