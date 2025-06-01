Việt Nam highlights key issues to ensure global stability at Shangri-la Dialogue

SINGAPORE — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang led the ministry’s high-ranking delegation to attend the 22nd edition of the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore from May 30 to June 1.

The Vietnamese delegation attended plenary sessions and held numerous bilateral meetings with defence leaders from various countries to further promote defence cooperation between Việt Nam and its partners.

During the second plenary session, titled 'Ensuring stability in a competitive world', General Giang emphasised that maintaining stability in a competitive world is essential for building a peaceful, stable, cooperative and developing globe for the common benefit of all nations and peoples.

He highlighted several key issues including adherence to the United Nations Charter and International Law.

Countries should respect the independence, sovereignty and legitimate interests of all nations, regardless of their size. This principle should be regarded as a foundation in addressing international disputes, he said.

To maintain international peace and security and to foster friendly relations among nations, the United Nations Charter outlines fundamental principles, including the peaceful resolution of international disputes and the renunciation of the threat or use of force in international relations, he noted.

General Giang stated that these are also the core principles of Việt Nam’s independent and self-reliant foreign policy and its "Four No’s” national defence policy.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) issue, Việt Nam remains consistent and steadfast in resolving all disputes through peaceful means, in strict adherence to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he said.

He added that Việt Nam is committed to the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and looks forward to the early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct. These efforts aim to help preserve peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, he said.

The minister also urged building strategic trust and political confidence. Countries should be open, candid, sincere and transparent in sharing defence policies, according to the General.

He encouraged sharing viewpoints and enhancing dialogues to address issues in a constructive manner.

“Việt Nam consistently pursues a foreign policy of actively participating in and supporting international mechanisms and being a responsible member, with the aim of maintaining stability and fostering cooperation,” he said.

At the regional level, Việt Nam continues to play an active and responsible role within ASEAN. Việt Nam hopes that countries will support efforts to strengthen ASEAN’s centrality, enhance its capacity for autonomy and resilience, and contribute meaningfully to peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world, the General stated.

He noted that countries must foster international cooperation in addressing non-traditional security threats.

While traditional security challenges have yet to be fully addressed and in some areas are growing even more complex, non-traditional security challenges such as natural disasters, pandemics, climate change, water security, food security, terrorism, drug-related crime and human trafficking have emerged with increasing complexity and unpredictability.

Cooperation in addressing non-traditional security issues will have a positive impact on efforts to tackle traditional security challenges, he said.

On the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, General Giang held bilateral meetings with Dr Bastian Giegerich, Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, as well as defence leaders from Singapore, New Zealand and the US to discuss enhancing defence cooperation and addressing mutual interests. — VNS