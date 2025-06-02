PM Phạm Minh Chính to attend UN Ocean Conference, visit Estonia, Sweden

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-level delegation of Việt Nam will attend the third United Nations Ocean Conference in France and pay official visits to Estonia and Sweden from June 5-14, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' communique issued on Monday.

The trip is made at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of Frannce Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

During his stay in France, Prime Minister Chính will conduct bilateral activities. The 3rd UN Ocean Conference aims to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 on the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. — VNS