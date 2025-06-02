Politics & Law
Politics & Law

PM Phạm Minh Chính to attend UN Ocean Conference, visit Estonia, Sweden

June 02, 2025 - 21:27
The trip is made at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of Frannce Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-level delegation of Việt Nam will attend the third United Nations Ocean Conference in France and pay official visits to Estonia and Sweden from June 5-14, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' communique issued on Monday.

The trip is made at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of Frannce Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

During his stay in France, Prime Minister Chính will conduct bilateral activities. The 3rd UN Ocean Conference aims to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 on the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. — VNS

Politics & Law

Court upholds sentence for anti-State lawyer

While working as a lawyer, the defendant developed personal grievances related to the court sector and the leadership of the Supreme People's Court. From April 23 to May 9, 2024, he drafted and posted three articles on his Facebook page.
Politics & Law

Party offices of Việt Nam, Laos strengthen cooperation

Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and chief of its office Le Hoai Trung and his Lao counterpart Thongsalith Mangnomek informed each other about the situation of each Party and country. They also touched upon cooperation results between the two offices over the past time and orientations for the time ahead.

