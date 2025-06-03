Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Government's Party Committee holds 2nd meeting in preparation for upcoming congress

June 03, 2025 - 20:44
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed that the assessment of the 2020-25 implementation must comprehensively reflect key contents, while highlighting the routine tasks performed in line with the committee’s functions and mandates.
Politburo member, Secretary of the Government's Party Committee, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on June 3 chairs over the first Congress of the Government's Party Committee for the 2025-30 term. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Party Committee of the Government for the 2020-25 term held its second meeting on June 3 to discuss, provide opinions on, and further refine documents to be submitted to the first Congress of the Government's Party Committee for the 2025-30 term.

At the meeting, the committee discussed the draft political reports to be presented at the congress. Specifically, the discussions centred on evaluating the implementation of tasks during the 2020-25 period; identifying directions, goals, targets, tasks and solutions for 2025-30; as well as reviewing the Party building activities of the current term and outlining directions and tasks for the work in the next term.

In his concluding remarks, Politburo member, Secretary of the Government's Party Committee, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed that the assessment of the 2020-25 implementation must comprehensively reflect key contents, while highlighting the routine tasks performed in line with the committee’s functions and mandates. It must especially acknowledge the extraordinary, unprecedented challenges which happened during the term, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, strategic competition, natural disasters and shifting trade policies of other nations, he noted.

PM Chính also underscored the need for the documents to clearly identify existing limitations requiring remedy, including overlapping institutions with persistent bottlenecks, as well as shortcomings in decentralisation and administrative procedure simplification. He also pointed to concerns over discipline and administrative order, which in some places and at certain times have not been strictly upheld.

Highlighting the importance of drawing practical lessons, the leader instructed that the reports must clearly analyse the context, opportunities, advantages, difficulties and challenges, in order to identify effective solutions to achieve set objectives. The targets for the next term include achieving double-digit economic growth; raising per capita income to US$8,500; ensuring that each year, 20 per cent of Party organisations achieve outstanding performance, and 90 per cent of Party members fulfil their duties to a high standard.

At the meeting, PM Chính also handed over the decision appointing Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn as Deputy Secretary of the Government's Party Committee for the 2020-25 term. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Lao Parties enhance relations

The Commission for External Relations of the LPRP Central Committee will make every effort to excellently fulfill the tasks entrusted by the two Parties and the two States, and effectively implement the agreements reached by their high-level leaders.
Politics & Law

NA Standing Committee’s 46th session opens

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said at the session, the NA Standing Committee will give feedback on the revision, explanation, and finalisation of 28 out of 31 draft laws and resolutions discussed during the first phase of the 9th session, which are expected to be passed in the second phase.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Germany seek to deepen partnership

Both sides emphasised the need to upgrade the bilateral relationship in the near future. They agreed to enhance mutual market access, accelerate the ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and elevate science and technology cooperation as a new pillar of the strategic partnership.
Politics & Law

Further advancing ever-growing Việt Nam–Laos relations

Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Lao Party Central Committee's External Relations Commission committed to jointly developing a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period; ensuring thorough preparations for high-level diplomatic activities and cooperation mechanisms; and intensifying information exchange and experience sharing in Party building and preparations for each country’s Party Congress.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom