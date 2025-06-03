Government's Party Committee holds 2nd meeting in preparation for upcoming congress

HÀ NỘI — The Party Committee of the Government for the 2020-25 term held its second meeting on June 3 to discuss, provide opinions on, and further refine documents to be submitted to the first Congress of the Government's Party Committee for the 2025-30 term.

At the meeting, the committee discussed the draft political reports to be presented at the congress. Specifically, the discussions centred on evaluating the implementation of tasks during the 2020-25 period; identifying directions, goals, targets, tasks and solutions for 2025-30; as well as reviewing the Party building activities of the current term and outlining directions and tasks for the work in the next term.

In his concluding remarks, Politburo member, Secretary of the Government's Party Committee, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed that the assessment of the 2020-25 implementation must comprehensively reflect key contents, while highlighting the routine tasks performed in line with the committee’s functions and mandates. It must especially acknowledge the extraordinary, unprecedented challenges which happened during the term, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, strategic competition, natural disasters and shifting trade policies of other nations, he noted.

PM Chính also underscored the need for the documents to clearly identify existing limitations requiring remedy, including overlapping institutions with persistent bottlenecks, as well as shortcomings in decentralisation and administrative procedure simplification. He also pointed to concerns over discipline and administrative order, which in some places and at certain times have not been strictly upheld.

Highlighting the importance of drawing practical lessons, the leader instructed that the reports must clearly analyse the context, opportunities, advantages, difficulties and challenges, in order to identify effective solutions to achieve set objectives. The targets for the next term include achieving double-digit economic growth; raising per capita income to US$8,500; ensuring that each year, 20 per cent of Party organisations achieve outstanding performance, and 90 per cent of Party members fulfil their duties to a high standard.

At the meeting, PM Chính also handed over the decision appointing Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn as Deputy Secretary of the Government's Party Committee for the 2020-25 term. — VNS