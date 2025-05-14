Education ministry proposes raising teachers’ allowances up to 80%

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training has proposed an increase in professional allowances for teachers, with rates rising to as much as 80 per cent.

The proposal came under the ministry’s newly-released draft decree on preferential occupational allowances for public education staff and workers.

The draft decree outlines revised allowance levels for various categories of educators.

For preschool teachers, allowances would increase from 35 per cent to 45 per cent in favourable areas and up to 80 per cent in regions facing particularly difficult socio-economic conditions, to better reflect the complexity and pressure of their work.

For teachers at pre-university preparatory schools, allowances would rise from 50 per cent to 70 per cent, bringing them in line with those received by teachers at ethnic boarding schools, to ensure fairness for comparable roles.

For school support staff, for the first time, support positions such as librarians and clerical workers would be eligible for a 15 per cent allowance. Shared specialist roles, including accountants and healthcare staff, would receive 20 per cent, while positions with specialised expertise would receive 25 per cent, recognising their essential contributions to school operations.

The draft also includes detailed regulations governing allowance eligibility in cases such as secondment, overlapping entitlements (with only the highest applicable rate being granted), changes to administrative classifications, assignments spanning multiple education levels or school locations, and non-teaching staff taking part in teaching at pedagogical institutions.

The ministry said that under current regulations, the allowance policies still present several shortcomings.

Notably, total income for preschool teachers does not adequately reflect the demanding nature of their work.

The teachers are responsible for the care and education of children aged three months to six years, requiring intense focus to ensure safety and engagement. Their typical workday extends to 9–10 hours.

Despite this, their income remains the lowest across all education levels. With a starting salary coefficient of 2.10 and an allowance equal 35 per cent of the base salary, total monthly earnings are around VNĐ6.63 million ($255).

The disparity has contributed to high attrition, with 1,600 preschool teachers having left the profession between August 2023 and April 2024, accounting for 22 per cent of all teacher resignations during the period.

The current allowance for teachers at pre-university preparatory schools is also seen as unfair compared to those at ethnic boarding schools, despite both roles involving similar duties such as managing boarding students and promoting the preservation of ethnic cultural heritage.

While both groups are subject to the same salary scales based on professional ranks, their allowances differ, 50 per cent versus 70 per cent respectively.

Additionally, the ministry also said that school staff have thus far been excluded from any occupational allowances.

Most are currently paid under the lowest salary scales for public employees, Category B or A0 as defined in Decree No. 204/2004/NĐ-CP.

"The issues have weakened motivation and professional retention, undermining the quality and stability of the education workforce," the ministry said.

Therefore, a new legal framework is urgently needed to address the disparities and provide more equitable and effective support.

The draft decree not only aims to remedy deficiencies in current policies but also reflects the strong commitment of the Party and State to supporting educators and school staff, the ministry added.

Its implementation would establish a consistent and fair policy framework for local authorities to follow, contributing to improved educational quality, workforce retention and the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s education sector.

Under the Government’s Decree No. 73/2024, the base salary this year will remain fixed at VNĐ2.34 million ($90) per month.

Teacher salaries, as civil servants, are calculated by multiplying the base salary by the applicable salary coefficient.

Based on this, the highest teacher salary is projected to reach nearly VNĐ16 million ($616) per month, with the lowest around VNĐ4.9 million ($188). These figures do not include additional allowances or supplements.— VNS