Medical workers in night shifts at emergency ward

HÀ NỘI — Entering a night shift, doctor Đoàn Trường Sinh and five nurses received more than 15 cases handed over from the previous shift, while other emergency patients were continuously brought in.

As for Sinh, who works at the emergency ward under the Việt Nam-Cuba Đồng Hới Friendship Hospital in Quảng Bình central province, each shift is a race for doctors and nurses for the lives of patients.

They strive to handle emergency situations under great pressure and lives are saved by their expert care and silent sacrifice.

Race for life

Amid the chaos of crying, screaming, urging and the sound of machinery, Nguyễn Thị Loan, 32, was looking at her husband lying on a stretcher in tears.

Loan, who lives in Hải Ninh Commune, Quảng Ninh District, said that during a typhoon, her husband was unfortunately hit in the head by a metal roof and a tree branch and fell unconscious.

When he was brought to the emergency room, doctor Sinh quickly collected the necessary medical information, performed a preliminary examination and ordered necessary X-rays and tests.

While waiting for test results, he was connected to medical equipment to monitor vital signs.

While hurriedly writing on the medical record, a woman's loud cry caught Sinh's attention.

She carried her child into the ward and was visibly distressed. She quickly described what had happened, her child falling and hitting his head on the floor, and the child's condition afterwards.

While reassuring the child, ready to be examined, Sinh talked to the woman to help her stay calmer.

After being instructed to perform the tests, Sinh advised the woman to avoid letting the child move too much.

Then a female nurse next to him asked loudly: "Doctor Sinh, this old lady has many illnesses so she has difficulty breathing. What should we do?"

Sinh's steps quickened as he approached the elderly patient.

Suddenly, someone patted the doctor on the shoulder and asked: "Why has my relative been in the ward for a long time but the test results are still not available, doctor?"

Sinh explained that the test results were being performed by specialists and they would be notified when they were available and there was no need to worry too much.

The doctor continued to examine other patients.

Sitting down at the table, taking a deep breath and then diligently writing medical records, Sinh said that doing emergency work, besides expertise, he needed to train himself to have a strong mentality and stay calm in all situations.

"Many times when I was treating critically ill patients, I still heard their relatives complaining about how slow we were, why we didn't do this or that. Then other patients' relatives complained, even yelled at us for waiting too long. At that time, we had to perform emergency treatment first and then explain that everything had a procedure, and the doctor would know who needed to be saved first. I wasn't angry because anyone with a loved one in a dangerous situation would be anxious and panicking," said Sinh.

‘Steel nerves’

During the night emergency shift, not only doctors but also nurses do not rest.

They collect patients’ information, complete hospital admission procedures for those who need treatment , then measure vital signs, and support doctors in every emergency operation.

In addition to being medical experts, nurses are also the ones who tend to be ones who explain and share worries with patients and their families.

Male nurse Hoàng Quốc Việt said he had been working in the emergency ward for over a year now.

Working here, he and his colleagues had to endure a lot of pressure.

There were times when patients came in continuously, with conditions ranging from something mild to being in a critical condition, while human resources were limited.

They worked together to bring the best to the patients.

Having worked together for a long time, he had so much admiration for his colleagues.

In the rush of the emergency ward, the nurses were busy with their duties. Every day they faced blood, screams, confusion, anxiety and sometimes blame.

There were times when they and the doctors grieved when seeing patients face death.

To cope with such pressures, they had to hide their weakness and even if they were tired, they had to walk quickly and be extra nimble.

Female nurse Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà has been working in the emergency ward for over 20 years.

She can’t remember how many sleepless nights she has spent racing to deal with urgent cases.

The sound of the emergency siren, the monitor, the patients’ cries and screams are the sounds she hears the most.

Hà said that many times, after her night shift, she came home and found that her children had already gone to school, her husband had already gone to work. Thus family meals became a luxury.

She was very sad when her children were ill and she had to take care of patients at her work, while also missing many important family events because of her shifts.

Even though her leaders gave her the opportunity to transfer to another ward, she still asked to stay.

For Hà, this job is stressful and full of sacrifice, but it is also a mission. Helping someone cross the line of life and death makes her work and life more meaningful.

The ward also has nurses Huyền, Nghĩa, Thảo who are also busy with their shifts.

The later the night, the more fatigue is evident on their faces, but their eyes are still bright to perform standard medical procedures.

When the emergency call rings, they quickly push the stretcher, prepare equipment and coordinate with doctor to handle each case.

As soon as they complete treatment for one patient, they rush to assist another one.

Some nurses write the medical records in a few short minutes and then quickly guide the patient to the designated treatment wards.

Their hands are accustomed to the speed, their feet forget the feeling of fatigue. They put the patient's life above all else.

Behind the masks are silent drops of sweat. Wearing a thin and light medical worker blouse, they feel it is heavy because the blouse carries responsibility, representing their sacrifice and courage. — VNS