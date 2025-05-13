Politics & Law
Home Society

Vietnamese students win four medals at Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad

May 13, 2025 - 10:09
All four Vietnamese students competing in the 59th Mendeleev International Chemistry Olympiad have won medals, including two golds and two silvers, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
Four Vietnamese students competing in the 59th Mendeleev International Chemistry Olympiad have won medals and their teacher. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

HÀ NỘI — All four Vietnamese students competing in the 59th Mendeleev International Chemistry Olympiad have won medals, including two golds and two silvers, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

The two gold medallists are Trần Trung Kiên, a 12th grader from the Hà Nội-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, who scored 169.25 points, and Nguyễn Ngô Đức, a 12th grader from the Phan Bội Châu High School for the Gifted in Nghệ An Province, who scored 151.05 points.

The silver medals went to Đinh Trọng An, a 12th grader from the High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences, under the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, with 149.70 points; and Trần Hoàng Nam, an 11th grader also from the Hà Nội-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, who scored 136.65 points.

The 59th edition of the Mendeleev Olympiad took place in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, from May 5 to 12. Việt Nam’s team was selected based on the results of the national selection exam for regional and international Olympiads held in last March, alongside the main team for the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO). This group was trained and organised by the University of Science under the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, as assigned by the Ministry of Education and Training.

Participation in the competition aims to expand international academic exchange, enhance students’ capabilities, and offer opportunities for outstanding students to engage in high-level scientific activities.

The Mendeleev International Chemistry Olympiad is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious and challenging competitions in chemistry for high school students. The 2025 edition attracted 192 contestants from 40 countries and territories, including those with strong chemistry education traditions such as China, Russia, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Contestants faced three rounds over three days, each lasting five hours. Official awards were presented to the top 60 per cent of participants, with gold, silver and bronze medals distributed in a 1:2:3 ratio. — VNA/VNS

