Ê Đê veteran helps people in Tây Nguyên village escape poverty

ĐẮK LẮK – Ethnic villages in Buôn Ma Thuột City of Đắk Lắk Province have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, improving livelihoods while preserving cultural traditions and ensuring public security.

This progress owes much to the contributions of exemplary veterans.

Y Tuyên Kbrông is one of them, someone who truly embodies the spirit of 'Uncle Hồ’s soldiers'.

Born in Drai H’ling Village of Hòa Xuân Commune, Y Tuyên has a deep affection and understanding of his homeland.

He has been devoted to his community, helping build a more prosperous and civilised homeland for nearly two decades.

After completing his military service in 1992, he returned home and actively took part in youth organisations and the local Veterans Association in Hòa Xuân Commune.

He has held various positions, including head of the Veterans Association, head of Drai H’ling village, and deputy Party Cell Secretary.

In every role, he has been known for his enthusiasm, dedication and sincerity, earning the respect of villagers.

Y Tuyên said: “As a veteran appointed to lead Drai H’ling- a large Ê Đê ethnic village with a sizeable population, significant area and multiple religions coexisting – I have always tried to fulfil the responsibilities to the best of my abilities.”

Always concerned with the difficulties of the people and veterans, he is constantly thinking of ways to encourage them to develop production to escape poverty. He worked with local authorities and organisations to promote the cultivation of coffee, pepper and durian.

He has helped connect locals with Xanh Đồng Production, Trading and Service Company in neighbouring Đắk Nông Province, allowing veterans and villagers to access fertiliser on interest-free loans that provide the local farmers with 60-70 tonnes of nutrients a year.

Thanks to his dedicated support, many families have overcome economic struggles.

Veteran Y To Ktul’s family received nearly two tonnes of fertiliser on credit in 2019 through Y Tuyên’s help, which allowed him to care for his coffee plants, repay the loan after the harvest, and lift his family out of poverty.

“Not only veterans, but also many struggling villagers have benefitted from this fertiliser credit scheme. It’s a meaningful initiative that has helped us improve our livelihoods. I’m very grateful to Y Tuyên,” said Y To.

Alongside fertiliser loans, Y Tuyên has encouraged local Party members and farmers to join livestock farming initiatives.

The Veterans Association, in 2021, launched a programme to provide plants and animals to disadvantaged members. Y Tuyên was one of the first to join and mobilised community support. Some households have since grown from owning a single cow to maintaining herds of six to ten cattle.

Thanks to such efforts and collective determination, Drai H’ling Village now has only three poor households.

The Veterans Association now has no members in poverty or near-poverty, and overall living conditions have improved. The village is expected to eliminate poverty entirely this year.

Beyond economic development, Y Tuyên actively promotes social and cultural life. With the motto 'maintaining peace in every household', he regularly organises law education sessions, stays attuned to local issues, and promptly resolves minor conflicts.

“Before every village meeting, I remind people to obey the law and stay united. Thanks to this, Drai H’ling has seen no serious incidents in recent years and small disputes are peacefully resolved,” he said.

Y Tuyên also works hard to improve his own family’s livelihood.

His family now has 1.3ha of coffee intercropped with pepper and durian which brings his family a stable income.

“Life used to be hard, but thanks to hard work and community effort, the village has changed. That makes me proud and motivates me to keep going,” he said.

With integrity, responsibility and exemplary leadership, Y Tuyên has become a reliable pillar of the community.

Y Hun Byă, vice chairman of Hòa Xuân Veterans’ Association, called him a model member who performs his duties well and always supports struggling comrades to escape poverty.

According to Trần Quang Long, deputy secretary of Hòa Xuân Commune, in nearly 20 years as village head, Y Tuyên has stayed close to the people and upheld the responsibility of a Party member and veteran.

“He not only motivates people to improve their livelihoods but also serves as a vital bridge between local authorities and the people helping effectively deliver the Party and State’s policies,” he said.

“As a native ethnic member, Y Tuyên understands local traditions and has gained the community’s trust. Through him, the government can relay policies and gather local needs. He keeps the village spirit alive and helps us lead better,” Long added.

Every day, Y Tuyên continues his journey visiting every household to inspire villagers to focus on production and stable living.

Through dedication, responsibility and deep love for his homeland, people like him are reshaping their communities, affirming the core role of veterans in building a new countryside and advancing local socio-economic development.

From these quiet yet impactful contributions, it is clear that the spirit of 'Uncle Hồ’s soldiers' still burns brightly, spreading powerfully throughout each village and community. VNS