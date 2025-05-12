Heavy rains and storms wreak havoc in Lào Cai and Hà Tĩnh

LÀO CAI / HÀ TĨNH — Prolonged heavy rains and thunderstorms, intensified by a cold spell, caused widespread damage in northern Lào Cai and central Hà Tĩnh provinces between Friday and Sunday, affecting homes, infrastructure, crops, and residents.

In Lào Cai, the districts of Văn Bàn, Bảo Yên, Bát Xát, and Mường Khương experienced the most severe impacts. Thirty-five homes were damaged by the storms, including nine that lost 70 to 100 percent of their roofs.

Schools, irrigation systems, cultural facilities, and rural roads also suffered damage, with landslides and flash floods occurring in several areas.

A woman in Bát Xát District lost her life after being swept away by floodwaters while attempting to drain a family rice field during heavy rainfall.

Total economic losses in the province are estimated at over VNĐ910 million (US$35,000).

In Hương Sơn District, Hà Tĩnh Province, strong winds and heavy rain damaged 25 homes, toppled trees and power poles, and flattened more than 390ha of spring rice crops, causing significant agricultural losses.

Meanwhile, in Sơn Hồng Commune, a lightning strike resulted in the death of four sika deers.

Nearby Kỳ Anh District and Kỳ Anh Town also reported crop losses totalling over 150ha.

Authorities in both provinces have mobilised forces to help affected households, clear debris, repair damaged infrastructure, and stabilise daily life.

Local disaster response committees are urging residents to reinforce homes, cut hazardous trees, and avoid outdoor activities during storms as the region enters a period of heightened weather volatility. — VNS