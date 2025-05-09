Việt Nam successfully hosts Un Vesak 2025, reaffirming the role of Buddhism in contemporary world

HCM CITY — The United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 has concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the Việt Nam Buddhist Academy in HCM City on Thursday, leaving a profound impact on both domestic and international participants.

The event, held from May 6 to 8, showcased the increasing significance of Vietnamese Buddhism on the global stage.

This year’s Vesak held exceptional meaning, coinciding with Việt Nam’s 50th anniversary of national reunification (April 30, 1975) and the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945). Under the theme “Solidarity and Tolerance for Human Dignity: Buddhist Wisdom for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” it attracted over 2,700 delegates, including more than 1,350 international participants from 85 countries and territories.

A Grand Celebration of Unity, Peace, and Religious Freedom

Việt Nam is a country known for its rich religious diversity, where multiple faiths coexist peacefully, including Buddhism, Catholicism, Protestantism, Islam, and indigenous beliefs.

The Vietnamese constitution explicitly guarantees freedom of belief and religion, ensuring that citizens have the right to follow or not follow any religion.

This constitutional right is further protected by a comprehensive legal framework, including the Law on Belief and Religion, which provides clear guidelines for religious activities, registration, and the recognition of religious organizations.

At Vesak 2025, the spirit of religious freedom was not just a concept but a living experience. Thousands of domestic and international participants gathered at Thanh Tâm Pagoda for the sacred enshrinement of Buddha’s relics, a powerful symbol of peace and compassion.

The relics were then respectfully transported to Bà Đen Mountain in Tây Ninh Province, where followers continued their spiritual observance.

During the closing ceremony, Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Standing Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, emphasised the importance of solidarity and tolerance as core principles of Buddhism.

He highlighted that these values not only foster happiness within communities but also serve as a foundation for sustainable development and global harmony.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình, in his address, reaffirmed Việt Nam’s unwavering commitment to religious freedom, a fundamental human right enshrined in the country’s constitution.

"Việt Nam respects and protects the freedom of belief and religion for all. Our society thrives on the principles of equality, tolerance, and mutual respect," he stated.

The Deputy PM also highlighted that the success of Vesak 2025 is a vivid demonstration of Việt Nam’s dedication to promoting interfaith harmony, both domestically and internationally.

He acknowledged the presence of thousands of delegates, including global religious leaders, as a testament to Việt Nam's open, inclusive spirit.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay sent a congratulatory message, praising Vesak as a symbol of cultural dialogue and understanding in a rapidly changing world.

"In a time of division, Vesak stands as a beacon of unity, promoting compassion, understanding, and respect among all," she stated.

The event culminated in the adoption of the "HCM City Declaration 2025," a landmark document calling for enhanced interfaith dialogue, integration of Buddhist ethics into public policy, compassionate governance, mindful education, and sustainable development.

It emphasised the role of religious communities in addressing global challenges like climate change, inequality, and social conflicts.

Việt Nam’s Religious Freedom in the Eyes of International Delegates

In an exclusive interview with Việt Nam News, three distinguished international delegates shared their perspectives on religious freedom, solidarity, and the role of Buddhism in contemporary society during the UN Vesak 2025 celebration in HCM City.

Their reflections offer a broader understanding of how Việt Nam’s commitment to religious tolerance is viewed globally and how the country's approach serves as a model for fostering peace and mutual respect among diverse belief systems.

John Smith, a professor of religious studies from Australia, spoke enthusiastically about his experiences during the event. "Việt Nam’s approach to religious freedom is truly impressive. It’s not just about policies on paper; it is something that I have witnessed first-hand throughout this event. The fact that people from all walks of life, regardless of their religious background, can come together in harmony and celebrate this meaningful occasion speaks volumes about the depth of Việt Nam’s commitment to inclusivity," Smith explained.

He went on to highlight how the event itself was a clear demonstration of the practical application of religious freedom, with Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and people of other faiths participating actively and peacefully.

"What is most inspiring is how Việt Nam doesn’t just tolerate diversity in religion but embraces it as a cornerstone of its national identity. It’s a rare example of true religious pluralism."

Priya Nair, a renowned social activist from India who has been involved in interfaith dialogue and community building, echoed Smith’s sentiments but also stressed the importance of tolerance as a tool for social cohesion.

"Việt Nam has demonstrated that religious diversity is not a challenge to overcome but a strength to celebrate. The spirit of tolerance and compassion here is not just something you read about in textbooks; it’s something you experience in everyday interactions. People live side by side, respecting each other’s beliefs, finding common ground in the values of peace, compassion, and mutual understanding," Nair said.

Reflecting on the broader global context, she continued, "In today’s world, where religious conflict and intolerance seem to dominate headlines, Việt Nam offers a beacon of hope. The spirit of solidarity I witnessed here can serve as a model for the world, especially in our current times, when divisions between different religious communities often seem insurmountable."

Dr. Karim El-Mansouri, an expert in interfaith dialogue from Egypt, was equally impressed by Việt Nam’s success in creating an environment conducive to peaceful coexistence among diverse religious groups.

"What stands out to me most about Việt Nam is the remarkable ability to create a space where different faiths not only coexist but thrive together. The ability to host such a diverse range of religious groups in one space—without any conflicts—is an extraordinary achievement," said Dr. El-Mansouri.

"In many parts of the world, we see growing tensions between different belief systems, but in Việt Nam, the respect for religious differences runs deep, and this event is a testament to that respect."

He pointed out that the inclusivity displayed at Vesak 2025 was a direct reflection of Việt Nam’s long-standing commitment to maintaining peace through understanding, dialogue, and collaboration across faiths.

"This is a country where the government not only ensures freedom of belief but fosters an environment where religious dialogue is seen as essential to societal well-being. This is a crucial lesson for all nations grappling with issues of religious intolerance."

The delegates' reflections provide a clear picture of how Việt Nam’s approach to religious freedom and unity has captured global attention.

Their observations underscore that Việt Nam’s model of embracing religious diversity, underpinned by the principles of Buddhism, is not just a matter of policy but a living, breathing reality that has a profound impact on the daily lives of its citizens.

The success of the Vesak 2025 event exemplifies how religious tolerance, peace, and solidarity can be nurtured through sustained commitment to mutual respect and shared values.

As the world faces increasingly complex challenges related to religious identity and social cohesion, Việt Nam's example stands as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of tolerance and interfaith cooperation.

A Week of Spiritual Connection, Dialogue, and Cultural Exchange

The Vesak 2025 celebrations were not just about rituals. They included academic seminars where scholars from around the world discussed the role of Buddhism in addressing global issues such as climate change, inequality, and conflict resolution.

Cultural performances showcased the rich heritage of Vietnamese Buddhism and highlighted its spirit of tolerance and peace.

The planting of 108 Bodhi trees, symbolising enlightenment, ecological balance, and global unity, further emphasised the Buddhist commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

In addition to spiritual events, UN Vesak 2025 also facilitated numerous cultural exchanges, allowing international delegates to experience Việt Nam’s rich history, cuisine, and traditional arts.

Guided tours were organised to showcase the nation’s iconic landmarks, reflecting its blend of cultural heritage and modern development.

Looking Forward

The successful hosting of UN Vesak 2025 in Việt Nam not only reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to religious freedom but also showcased its active role in promoting peace, solidarity, and mutual understanding globally.

As Việt Nam continues its journey towards prosperity, the spirit of Vesak will undoubtedly inspire greater compassion, cooperation, and respect among nations. — VNS