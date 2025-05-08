Politics & Law
Home Society

HCM City to implement volume-based waste collection charges from June

May 08, 2025 - 20:59
HCM City has announced new service prices for domestic solid waste collection, transportation, and treatment in the city, which will be applied from June 1.
A sanitation worker collects and transports waste on a street in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Giang

HCM CITY — HCM City has announced new service prices for domestic solid waste collection, transportation, and treatment in the city, which will be applied from June 1.

The municipal People's Committee on Wednesday issued a decision to establish specific price regulations for domestic solid waste collection, transportation, and treatment within the city.

Accordingly, this regulation stipulates the specific form and price (cost level) that agencies, organisations, production, business and service establishments, investors in construction and business of infrastructure of concentrated production, business and service areas, industrial clusters, households and individuals must pay for the collection, transportation and treatment of household waste based on the volume or weight of waste.

Garbage fees, including collection and transportation fees, will be collected each month in the following areas:

For Thủ Đức City and districts, households/waste source owners with a volume of household waste generated equal to or less than 126kg per month will pay VNĐ61,000 (US$2.3) for collection and VNĐ23,000 ($0.9) for transportation.

Waste source owners with a volume of household waste generated from 126kg to 250kg per month will pay VNĐ91,000 ($3.5) for collection and VNĐ34,000 ($1.3) for transportation.

Waste source owners with a volume of household waste generated from 250kg to 420kg per month pay VNĐ163,000 ($6.3) for collection and VNĐ60,000 ($2.3) for transportation.

Waste source owners with a volume of household waste generated from 420kg per month pay about VNĐ485 per kg of waste for collection and VNĐ180 per kg of waste for transportation.

For Bình Chánh and Củ Chi districts, households/waste source owners with a volume of household waste generated equal to or less than 126kg per month pay VNĐ57,000 ($2.2) for collection and VNĐ19,000 ($0.7) for transportation.

Waste source owners with a volume of household waste generated from 126kg to 250kg per month pay VNĐ85,000 ($3.3) for collection and VNĐ28,000 ($1.1) for transportation.

Waste generators with a volume of household waste generated from 250kg to 420kg per month pay VNĐ152,000 ($5.8) for collection and VNĐ49,000 ($1.9) for transportation.

Waste generators with a volume of household waste generated from 420kg per month pay around VNĐ453 per kg of waste and VNĐ147 per kg of waste for transportation.

For Hóc Môn, Nhà Bè and Cần Giờ districts, households/waste generators with a volume of household waste generated equal to or less than 126kg per month pay VNĐ57,000 ($2.2) for collection and VNĐ23,000 ($0.9) for transportation.

Waste generators with a volume of household waste generated from 126kg to 250kg per month pay VNĐ85,000 for collection and VNĐ34,000 ($1.3) for transportation.

Waste generators with a volume of household waste generated from 250kg to 420kg per month pay VNĐ152,000 ($5.8) for collection and VNĐ60,000 ($2.3) for transportation.

Waste generators with a volume of household waste generated from 420kg per month pay VNĐ453 per kg of waste for collection and VNĐ180 per kg of waste for transportation.

At this stage, the collection fee for household waste treatment services has not been implemented for subjects, including households, individuals and small waste generators.

For large waste generators, there will be an additional fee for waste treatment of about VNĐ420 per kg of waste.

The above amounts do not include output value added tax. During the implementation process, the output value-added tax rate will be applied according to current regulations. The new garbage tax will be applied from June 1.

This collection rate is applied uniformly to each area, unlike before when the municipal People's Committee issued a floor price, and on that basis, each district built a price for their locality, so each locality had a different waste collection rate. — VNS

