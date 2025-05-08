Man detained after assaulting nurse in northern hospital

NAM ĐỊNH — A man has been detained for allegedly assaulting a nurse at Nam Định General Hospital in the northern province Nam Định during his father’s emergency treatment.

The assault sparked public outrage after video footage of the altercation spread widely on social media earlier this week.

The suspect, N.V.T, 32, from Xuân Trường District, reportedly became agitated during a critical moment in his father’s care and struck a nurse multiple times in the face and neck, accusing him of responding too slowly.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday morning, at the hospital's Department of Intensive Care and Toxicology.

The suspect’s father, who had been hospitalised since April 25, experienced a sharp decline in health and was urgently transferred to the intensive care unit.

While medical staff were administering emergency treatment, N.V.T allegedly attacked N.V.H, the nurse on duty assigned to monitor his father’s condition, in frustration over what he perceived as a delayed response.

A video of the assault was posted on Facebook shortly after the incident and quickly went viral, drawing widespread public concern.

Local police quickly verified the incident and reported it to provincial authorities.

After completing funeral arrangements for his father, N.V.T voluntarily appeared at police station on Wednesday.

He has been placed under temporary criminal detention on charge of disturbing public order. — VNS