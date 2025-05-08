Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Man detained after assaulting nurse in northern hospital

May 08, 2025 - 15:17
The suspect, a 32 year old from Xuân Trường District, reportedly became agitated during a critical moment in his father’s care and struck a nurse multiple times in the face and neck.
N.V.T (second right) at the police station. — Photo cand.com.vn

NAM ĐỊNH — A man has been detained for allegedly assaulting a nurse at Nam Định General Hospital in the northern province Nam Định during his father’s emergency treatment.

The assault sparked public outrage after video footage of the altercation spread widely on social media earlier this week.

The suspect, N.V.T, 32, from Xuân Trường District, reportedly became agitated during a critical moment in his father’s care and struck a nurse multiple times in the face and neck, accusing him of responding too slowly.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday morning, at the hospital's Department of Intensive Care and Toxicology.

The suspect’s father, who had been hospitalised since April 25, experienced a sharp decline in health and was urgently transferred to the intensive care unit.

While medical staff were administering emergency treatment, N.V.T allegedly attacked N.V.H, the nurse on duty assigned to monitor his father’s condition, in frustration over what he perceived as a delayed response.

A video of the assault was posted on Facebook shortly after the incident and quickly went viral, drawing widespread public concern.

Local police quickly verified the incident and reported it to provincial authorities. 

After completing funeral arrangements for his father, N.V.T voluntarily appeared at police station on Wednesday.

He has been placed under temporary criminal detention on charge of disturbing public order. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Naval Region 4 Command: a steadfast anchor for fishermen venturing offshore

Naval Region 4 is tasked with managing and safeguarding one of Việt Nam’s most strategically vital maritime zones, stretching from Cù Lao Xanh Island in Quy Nhơn City, Bình Định Province, to Mũi Ba Kiệm in Hàm Tân District, Bình Thuận Province, encompassing 21 islands in the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.
Society

Mekong Delta to expand high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has agreed with local authorities in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta to further expand the model of high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation under a one million hectare rice project, aiming towards environmentally friendly and globally competitive agricultural production.
Society

Vesak day 2025

The United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 is underway in HCM City's Việt Nam Buddhist Academy from May 6 to 8. It is an international-level cultural event to celebrate Buddhism, a religion that plays a big part in shaping Việt Nam's history and culture, as well as to promote human rights.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom