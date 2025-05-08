Foreigners urged to check validity of visas into Việt Nam, following overstaying incident

HÀ NỘI — The Immigration Management Office, under the Hà Nội Police Department, has issued a reminder urging all foreign nationals to present valid visas during immigration procedures.

Travellers are advised to carefully check the type of visa and the duration of stay as stamped in their passports upon arrival.

Foreign visitors are also reminded to monitor their permitted length of stay and avoid overstaying their visas.

Compliance with immigration laws is essential to ensure a lawful and safe stay in Việt Nam, as well as to avoid legal complications, the police said.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday following the discovery of a violation by a foreign national, who failed to present a valid electronic visa (e-visa) upon entry.

According to the authorities, S.D.T.J, a British national residing temporarily in Tứ Liên Ward, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội, had been issued an e-visa with validity from February 3, 2025 to April 24, 2025.

However, upon arrival at Nội Bài International Airport, he mistakenly believed that his visa information had already been recorded in the system and did not present the e-visa at immigration.

As a result, he was admitted under Việt Nam’s unilateral visa exemption policy and granted temporary stay until March 16, 2025.

Failing to double-check the duration of stay stamped in his passport, S.D.T.J. assumed he was still entitled to remain in the country under the terms of his e-visa, thereby inadvertently overstaying his permitted stay.

According to relevant authorities, under Clause 4, Point d, Article 18 of Decree No. 144/2021/NĐ-CP dated December 31, 2021, foreign nationals who overstay their temporary residence permits by between 30 and under 60 days are subject to administrative fines ranging from VNĐ5-10 million (US$192-385).

In addition, deportation may be imposed as a supplementary penalty.— VNS