Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Foreigners urged to check validity of visas into Việt Nam, following overstaying incident

May 08, 2025 - 11:59
Travellers are advised to carefully check the type of visa and the duration of stay as stamped in their passports upon arrival.
Foreign tourists visit Huế Imperial City in the coastal central province of Thừa Thiên Huế.— VNA/VNS Illustrative Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The Immigration Management Office, under the Hà Nội Police Department, has issued a reminder urging all foreign nationals to present valid visas during immigration procedures.

Travellers are advised to carefully check the type of visa and the duration of stay as stamped in their passports upon arrival.

Foreign visitors are also reminded to monitor their permitted length of stay and avoid overstaying their visas.

Compliance with immigration laws is essential to ensure a lawful and safe stay in Việt Nam, as well as to avoid legal complications, the police said.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday following the discovery of a violation by a foreign national, who failed to present a valid electronic visa (e-visa) upon entry.

According to the authorities, S.D.T.J, a British national residing temporarily in Tứ Liên Ward, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội, had been issued an e-visa with validity from February 3, 2025 to April 24, 2025.

However, upon arrival at Nội Bài International Airport, he mistakenly believed that his visa information had already been recorded in the system and did not present the e-visa at immigration.

As a result, he was admitted under Việt Nam’s unilateral visa exemption policy and granted temporary stay until March 16, 2025.

Failing to double-check the duration of stay stamped in his passport, S.D.T.J. assumed he was still entitled to remain in the country under the terms of his e-visa, thereby inadvertently overstaying his permitted stay.

According to relevant authorities, under Clause 4, Point d, Article 18 of Decree No. 144/2021/NĐ-CP dated December 31, 2021, foreign nationals who overstay their temporary residence permits by between 30 and under 60 days are subject to administrative fines ranging from VNĐ5-10 million (US$192-385).

In addition, deportation may be imposed as a supplementary penalty.— VNS

e-visa foreign entry and exit

see also

More on this story

Society

Naval Region 4 Command: a steadfast anchor for fishermen venturing offshore

Naval Region 4 is tasked with managing and safeguarding one of Việt Nam’s most strategically vital maritime zones, stretching from Cù Lao Xanh Island in Quy Nhơn City, Bình Định Province, to Mũi Ba Kiệm in Hàm Tân District, Bình Thuận Province, encompassing 21 islands in the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.
Society

Mekong Delta to expand high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has agreed with local authorities in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta to further expand the model of high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation under a one million hectare rice project, aiming towards environmentally friendly and globally competitive agricultural production.
Society

Vesak day 2025

The United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 is underway in HCM City's Việt Nam Buddhist Academy from May 6 to 8. It is an international-level cultural event to celebrate Buddhism, a religion that plays a big part in shaping Việt Nam's history and culture, as well as to promote human rights.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom