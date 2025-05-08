Naval Region 4 Command: a steadfast anchor for fishermen venturing offshore

BÌNH ĐỊNH — Over the 70-year journey of the Việt Nam People’s Navy (May 7, 1955 –2025), Naval Region 4 Command has stood as the guardian of the nation’s maritime sovereignty, overcoming challenges to protect coastal livelihoods and serving as a vital lifeline for fishermen navigating the country’s vast seas.

Naval Region 4 is tasked with managing and safeguarding one of Việt Nam’s most strategically vital maritime zones.

This zone stretches from Cù Lao Xanh Island in Quy Nhơn City, Bình Định Province, to Mũi Ba Kiệm in Hàm Tân District, Bình Thuận Province, encompassing 21 islands in the Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Trường Sa, a sacred maritime and territorial region of the nation, is also one of Việt Nam’s richest fishing grounds. When local fishermen face emergencies at sea, they are often supported by navy patrols and stationed forces, who respond promptly with search-and-rescue missions, medical evacuations, delivering food supplies, and towing assistance.

A recent example is the case of fisherman Đặng Ân, 33, who suffered a diving accident in the Trường Sa waters in late April. He was working aboard the fishing vessel BĐ 98291TS when the incident occurred.

Captain Đặng Dưỡng of Bình Định Province immediately brought him to Song Tử Tây (Southwest Cay) Island for medical attention. The island’s military medical team quickly administered first aid.

Diagnosed with acute decompression sickness after diving to a depth of 35 metres, Ân was in critical condition. Given the urgency and limited medical infrastructure on the island, the medical staff consulted with the Naval Medical Institute and administered recompression treatment under Protocol 6. Thanks to their efforts, the fisherman made a full recovery.

This is just one among hundreds of rescue and medical cases in which Naval Region 4 has intervened, ensuring the safety and survival of those at sea.

In 2024 alone, Naval Region 4 dispatched 33 naval missions, assisted 102 distressed vessels, provided 2,880 kg of rice and 40,540 litres of fresh water, and delivered emergency medical aid and treatment to 3,901 fishermen.

Such efforts have given fishermen greater peace of mind when heading out to sea.

Lieutenant Commander Lê Văn Lâm, captain of Vessel 571 under Brigade 955, recalled the perilous missions most vividly – rescuing fishing boats during storms with five-metre-high waves and winds reaching force seven to eight, often operating with only vague coordinates.

In those moments, he said, officers and crew must remain resolute and mission-focused, ensuring the safety of those in peril.

Colonel Phạm Văn Thọ, Political Commissar of Brigade 146, affirmed that, in upholding tradition, the brigade’s officers and soldiers have consistently fulfilled their assigned political duties.

Notably, the unit excels in search-and-rescue operations, emergency aid and support for fishermen, contributing to both maritime sovereignty and the sustainable development of the nation's blue economy.

Beyond its role at sea, Naval Region 4 has also implemented several major programmes for coastal communities. Currently, it provides monthly support of VNĐ1 million (US$38.5) per child to 19 underprivileged students in Phú Yên, Khánh Hòa, Ninh Thuận and Bình Thuận provinces.

In April, Naval Region 4 began construction of six new homes for disadvantaged households in Khánh Hòa Province. Led by Brigade 957 in collaboration with local authority, each 60-square-metre house is valued at around VNĐ120 million ($4,620) and is expected to be handed over for use by December.

Senior Colonel Bùi Xuân Bình, Political Commissar of Naval Region 4, stated that to meet new challenges, its personnel must continue to rise above adversity, remain deeply grounded in the Party's principles, and proactively advise superiors on maritime issues with accuracy and strategic insight, ensuring peace and stability across the nation’s seas and islands.

Units under Naval Region 4 will also step up efforts to educate fishermen on the importance of maritime sovereignty and legal compliance while fishing in Vietnamese waters.

Additionally, the region is strengthening its readiness, preparing personnel, equipment and plans for rescue missions, assisting vessels in seeking shelter from storms, repairing damaged equipment, and ensuring the safety of both life and property in all situations, he said. — VNS