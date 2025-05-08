Police warn foreigners to comply with traffic laws after dangerous driving caught on camera

KIÊN GIANG — Traffic police of the southern island city Phú Quốc have recommend that foreigners living, working or travelling here should strictly comply with traffic safety regulations, to avoid endangering themselves and the community.

The recommendation was issued following an incidence involving a Russian tourist's dangerous behaviour while driving a motorbike that was caught on video.

At around 5pm last Sunday, a foreign male tourist drove a motorbike without a helmet and with both hands off the steering, endangering other road users on Highway 973 in Xóm Mới Hamlet, Bãi Thơm Commune, Phú Quốc City.

Upon receiving the report, the police conducted verification and identified the offender as Vanov Aleksandr, 45, with Russian nationality.

He is temporarily residing in Ông Lang Village, Cửa Dương Commune.

Aleksandr admitted to the violations, including not wearing a helmet, taking off both his hands while driving driving the bike and not having the required Vietnamese driving licence.

The motorbike with licence plate 77E1 – 344.21 driven by Aleksandr was identified as a rented vehicle from a business establishment at No 100 on Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Dương Đông Ward.

Based on the violations, the traffic police drew up an administrative violation record and temporarily detained the vehicle for ten days, as determined by the law.

The vehicle owner, Phạm Thị Diễn, was also invited by the police to clarify her responsibility for handing over the vehicle to an unqualified person, violating Clause 1, Article 56 of the Law on Road Traffic Safety and Order.

Renting a motorbike is the choice of many foreign tourists when coming to Phú Quốc City because of its flexibility, convenience and low cost.

However, many of them do not have a driver's licence in accordance with Vietnamese regulations, and some have never even driven a motorbike before.

Others do not learn about local traffic laws, leading to violations such as not wearing a helmet, running red lights, driving in the wrong lane and even driving when under the influence.

These behaviours not only pose a potential risk of causing accidents for tourists, but also threaten other drivers’ safety.

Many accidents involving foreigners have been recorded in this popular resort island recently.

Some motorbike rental owners have been punished for giving motorbikes to unqualified people and neglecting to check the renters’ driving licences. This is not only a violation of the law, but also shows a lack of responsibility for the general safety of the community.

Municipal traffic police recommends that organisations and individuals providing car rental services should carefully check the legal conditions of the renters, especially the valid driving licence suitable for the type of vehicle in Việt Nam. — VNS