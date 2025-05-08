Vesak 2025: A celebration of Buddhist wisdom, peace and unity

Việt Nam hosted the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 in Hồ Chí Minh City from May 6 to 8, marking the fourth occasion the country has welcomed the international Buddhist celebration.

The event brought together over 2,700 delegates, including approximately 1,300 international guests from 85 countries and territories, under the theme: “Solidarity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development”.

The theme underscores the enduring relevance of Buddhist teachings in addressing contemporary global problems.

Vesak commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing away of the Buddha. Recognised by the United Nations in 1999 as an international cultural and religious day, Vesak has become a symbol of peace, compassion and wisdom.

The 2025 celebrations in Việt Nam featured a series of spiritual and cultural activities, including the procession of sacred relics, traditional rituals and scholarly discussions on Buddhism's role in promoting global harmony.

This photo essay captures the vibrant and solemn moments of Vesak 2025, reflecting the deep spiritual heritage of Việt Nam and the universal messages of Buddhism that continue to inspire people worldwide. VNS