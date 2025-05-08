Politics & Law
Home Society

Vesak 2025: A celebration of Buddhist wisdom, peace and unity

May 08, 2025 - 15:28
The event brought together over 2,700 delegates, including approximately 1,300 international guests from 85 countries and territories, under the theme: “Solidarity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development”.
COMING TOGETHER: As part of activities celebrating Vesak 2025, a candlelight and flower lantern ceremony took place on May 6 at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy and Láng Le Cultural Park in Bình Chánh District, HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Linh Sơn

Việt Nam hosted the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 in Hồ Chí Minh City from May 6 to 8, marking the fourth occasion the country has welcomed the international Buddhist celebration.

SOLIDARITY: President Lương Cường meets with domestic and international delegates attending Vesak 2025. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

The event brought together over 2,700 delegates, including approximately 1,300 international guests from 85 countries and territories, under the theme: “Solidarity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development”.

The theme underscores the enduring relevance of Buddhist teachings in addressing contemporary global problems.

POWERFUL WORDS: Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, President of the International Organising Committee for the United Nations Day of Vesak, delivers the opening speech. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

Vesak commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing away of the Buddha. Recognised by the United Nations in 1999 as an international cultural and religious day, Vesak has become a symbol of peace, compassion and wisdom.

SPIRITUAL HERITAGE: A relic of Shakyamuni Buddha is preserved at Thanh Tâm Pagoda in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

The 2025 celebrations in Việt Nam featured a series of spiritual and cultural activities, including the procession of sacred relics, traditional rituals and scholarly discussions on Buddhism's role in promoting global harmony.

UNIVERSAL MESSAGE: Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình speaks at the closing ceremony of the 20th UN Day of Vesak. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

This photo essay captures the vibrant and solemn moments of Vesak 2025, reflecting the deep spiritual heritage of Việt Nam and the universal messages of Buddhism that continue to inspire people worldwide. VNS

SYMBOLISM: A female Buddhist devotee lights a candle in prayer. The candlelight vigil for world peace is a symbolic convergence of religion and life. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu
A BETTER WORLD: Monks, nuns and Buddhist followers from both within and outside Việt Nam pray for world peace. VNA/VNS Photo Linh Sơn

