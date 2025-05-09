National Humanitarian Month launched in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society on Thursday launched the 2025 National Humanitarian Month in coordination with the HCM City People’s Committee.

It commemorates the 50th anniversary of national reunification (April 30) and the World Red Cross Red Crescent Day on May 8.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Nguyễn Hải Anh, vice president and General Secretary of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, said “Humanitarian Journey - Spreading Love” is aimed at building a compassionate and humane community and ensuring no one is left behind.

The month was first celebrated informally in 2021, and has since helped mobilise more than VNĐ3.7 trillion (US$142.5 million) and assist 7.3 million needy people, he said.

Last year alone, it raised VNĐ763 billion ($29.3 million) and aided 1.6 million people.

President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Đỗ Văn Chiến, said the Humanitarian Month is helping disseminate compassion across society.

Over the last 80 years, the Vietnamese Red Cross has proved to be a professional humanitarian organisation and an active member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

He hoped it would continue to play a vital role in mobilising, connecting and coordinating social resources to effectively implement social security policies, caring for those in difficult circumstances, the vulnerable and victims of natural disasters, epidemics and other emergencies.

It needs to further promote diverse, professional and transparent mobilisation of social resources, expand healthcare through voluntary blood and organ donation, first aid training and implementation of clean water and community sanitation programmes and support those who are unable to work, seniors and people with disabilities, he said.

​Juan Pedro Schaerer, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross' Regional Delegation in Bangkok, Thailand, said every year on May 8, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement celebrates the unwavering commitment to humanitarian work of millions of volunteers and staff worldwide, who are deeply rooted in communities.

“In an increasingly complex and polarised world, humanitarian needs grow year after year due to natural disasters, armed conflicts and other emergencies.

“The environments that the movement operates in also poses great challenges to various areas of humanitarian work, including how to reinforce respect for humanitarian principles and secure protection to humanitarian action in times of crises.

“In this regard, our shared commitment to humanity is more than a guiding principle - it is a lifeline. This means that upholding humanity is not just a goal, it is our imperative, ensuring that even in the darkest moments, we remain on the side of humanity and stand firm in safeguarding the humanitarian space.

“In response to the increasingly complex disasters, the staff and volunteers of the Việt Nam Red Cross have worked tirelessly to evolve and to strengthen the capacity of timely access and assisting affected communities.”

Within the framework of the 2025 National Humanitarian Month, various humanitarian activities to support the community were organised, including voluntary blood donation, award of scholarships, free medical examinations and medicines, and “zero đồng” supermarkets (free markets). —VNS