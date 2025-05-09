Police dismantle facility producing fake cosmetics, selling more than 100,000 orders on social networks

BẮC GIANG — The Economic Police Division under the Bắc Giang Provincial Police announced that it had dismantled a facility producing and trading a large quantity of fake cosmetics in Đại Lâm Commune, Lạng Giang District.

The police arrested Nguyễn Văn Khánh, 29 and Nguyễn Thị Hiên, 22, both residing in Lải Village, Đại Lâm Commune.

Their facility had produced thousands of fake cosmetic products, successfully selling more than 100,000 orders to customers in different provinces and cities across the country through e-commerce trading platforms Shopee and TikTok.

Previously, through investigation on cyberspace, the police discovered Shopee accounts “Bn Store 2024,” “Bibo Comesticc,” “Nhungnguyen010798,” “Vliwwfo6-r” and TikTok accounts “Sare Comesticc,” “Coca Beauty” advertising and selling cosmetics such as body deodorants, acne treatment serums and skin whitening products suspected of being counterfeit.

On Wednesday, the police, in coordination the Bắc Giang Market Watch, conducted a surprise inspection at Khánh's house and discovered that the pair had been producing and packaging fake cosmetics.

At the scene, the working group seized 13 different types of cosmetics with a total quantity of 2,468 finished products such as makeup remover and skin cream, about 104,000 anti-counterfeit stamps and labels of all kinds; nearly 10,000 bottles and jars; millions of packaging of all kinds; 300kg of raw materials; wrapping machine and date stamping machine.

Initial investigation showed that from the end of last year, Khánh realised that customers are in demand of many types of cosmetic products, so he had the idea of ​​producing fake cosmetics to sell for profit.

Khánh researched some popular types of cosmetics online, then ordered fake labels and packaging for these products.

The main raw materials are mainly mixed flavors of unknown origin, and alum powder.

Since the end of last year, Khánh has successfully sold over 100,000 orders to customers in provinces and cities across the country, with a revenue of over VNĐ6 billion (US$231,100).

The police are conducting further investigation on the case. — VNS