Việt Nam will soon eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked relevant organisations to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide before the end of October.

The request was released on Sunday morning by the PM, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for the Elimination of Temporary and Dilapidated Houses Nationwide.

PM Chính chaired a hybrid committee meeting to assess the situation and results, saying that since the programme was launched nationwide, ministries, localities, enterprises and organisations have enthusiastically responded with a high sense of responsibility and humanity.

Residents have also voluntarily participated in the spirit ‘whoever has a lot helps a lot, whoever has a little helps a little; whoever has labour helps with labour, and whoever has property helps with property.’

At its previous meeting, the steering committee agreed on the programme's direction and implementation methods, and assigned specific tasks to members, ministries, agencies and localities.

Committee members resolved to complete the goal of basically eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide by October 31, shortening the timeline by two months compared to the committee's original plan.

Since its launch last October, the country has eliminated nearly 209,000 dilapidated houses, of which 111,000 have been rebuilt and handed over, with construction starting on 98,000 others.

The PM remarked that the results have been very encouraging.

However, he said the task from now until the end of October remains huge, with about 61,000 temporary and dilapidated houses to be demolished and rebuilt.

On average, about 364 houses must be completed each day nationwide, with each locality needing to complete eight houses per day.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that all levels, sectors and localities will make great efforts with great determination, taking drastic and effective actions, focusing on key duties, and completing each task to successfully realise the programme’s goals.

Praising the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Ethnic Minorities and Religions, Ministry of Construction and some localities for actively conducting and completing the removal of temporary and dilapidated houses early, the PM also pointed out that more work needs to be done in many places.

He asked the delegates to continue identifying obstacles and challenges in carrying out the programme and proposing solutions, especially regarding land and housing support for people with revolutionary contributions and martyrs' relatives.

Emphasising the need to learn from lessons in directing, allocating and calling for resources in the spirit of ‘clear work, clear results, clear progress, clear responsibilities,’ PM Chính confirmed that key tasks and solutions must be maintained to continue making progress.

Achievements

According to the steering committee, currently all localities have reviewed and tallied their progress in eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses, ensuring compliance with the target required by the PM.

By May 7, 15 localities had completed the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses.

More than 61,800 houses need to begin construction across the country by October 31 in order to meet the Government's goals. Of these, around 24,800 are for people with revolutionary contributions, around 27,000 fall under the umbrella of the two national target programmes, and about 10,000 others come under the programme to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses.

Thus far, ministries, agencies, banks and enterprises have disbursed VNĐ3.1 trillion (US$119.4 million) out of VNĐ3.4 trillion ($130.9 million) in total, according to the plan set at the programme's launch on October 5 last year.

This month, all of the remaining funds will be transferred so that localities can finish the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses as planned.

Some ministries and sectors have actively funded the programme, including the Ministry of Public Security, which has contributed VNĐ645 billion ($24.8 million), equivalent to around 12,500 houses.

The Ministry of National Defence has contributed VNĐ595 billion ($22.9 million), equivalent to about 11,550 houses, and has also assigned 21,167 officers and soldiers working a total 76,543 days to help reduce construction costs and support the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses.

The banking sector has also contributed nearly VNĐ1.3 trillion ($50 million). — VNS