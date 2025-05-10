Science, technology at the heart of Việt Nam’s agricultural transformation

BẮC NINH — Việt Nam’s agriculture and environment sectors are entering a critical breakthrough stage, with science, technology, and digital transformation now positioned as the core pillars of development.

At a workshop on agricultural innovation held Saturday in Bắc Ninh Province, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy emphasised the urgent need for transformation in mindset and methodology.

“To change the landscape, we must innovate. Science, technology, and digital transformation are no longer optional; they are fundamental,” Minister Duy said.

In recent years, Việt Nam's agricultural sector has made strides in adopting technology, from high-tech farming and smart livestock management to environmental monitoring via sensors, and the development of digital maps and databases for land, forests, and weather.

“These are positive shifts,” the minister noted. “However, to meet the targets set out in Resolution 57, particularly in achieving breakthrough and sustainable developments, a significant amount of work remains.”

Resolution 57 outlines Việt Nam's strategic roadmap for placing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation at the heart of its national development agenda.

Dr Phan Xuân Dũng, Chair of the Việt Nam Union of Science and Technology Associations, called the resolution "visionary" and aligned with global trends. He stressed that sustainable growth musted be grounded on a strong scientific and technological foundation.

He added that Việt Nam could reach the goal of entering the top 50 in science and technology competitiveness if current opportunities are fully leveraged.

Bắc Ninh Province is actively transitioning to high-tech and ecological agriculture.

Chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Vương Quốc Tuấn said the province is supporting enterprises, cooperatives, and farmers in adopting modern technologies.

He highlighed efforts to encourage public-private partnerships in agricultural R&D, particularly in cultivating high-yield, climate-resilient crops and livestock.

“Science and technology are no longer a choice but a necessity,” Tuấn said. “They are key to increasing productivity, protecting natural resources, and improving living standards.”

Bắc Ninh is focusing on sustainable rural development, promoting smart, urban, and experiential agriculture, and strengthening linkages between agriculture, trade, services, and tourism.

The province aims to build strong local brands for high-quality agricultural products tied to advanced processing and export systems.

Chairman Tuấn affirmed that Bắc Ninh will provide optimal conditions for applying innovative ideas, research outcomes, and breakthrough technologies.

Nguyễn Phú Tiến, Deputy Director of the National Digital Transformation Agency, outlined Việt Nam’s ambitious digital goals. By 2030, the country aims to rank among the world’s top 50 in digital government, lead ASEAN in AI research, and develop five world-class tech firms. The digital economy is projected to contribute 30 per cent of GDP by that time.

Looking ahead to 2045, Việt Nam targets 50 per cent of GDP from the digital economy and a robust network of global tech players.

“These are high targets, but without ambition, there can be no breakthrough,” Tiến said, emphasising that human capital is central to all transformation efforts.

Tiến urged leaders to be tech-savvy and accountable, noting that the government is drafting bold policies to encourage innovation, including legal room for trial failures and safe environments for experimentation. VNS