Investor of newly opened Tân Sơn Nhất T3 terminal to promptly fix rainwater leaks

HCM CITY — The State Acceptance Council’s standing agency has requested the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) to take urgent action to resolve persistent rainwater leakage issues at the newly opened Terminal 3 (T3) of Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, following reports of water dripping into the departure lounge area.

According to the State Agency for Construction Quality Inspection under the Ministry of Construction, the leakage occurred during a heavy downpour on May 7, affecting operations and passenger comfort in the waiting area on the third floor.

Authorities have instructed the investor to thoroughly assess all emerging operational issues and implement immediate technical solutions to ensure smooth and safe operation, particularly as the rainy season intensifies in HCM City.

“The rainwater penetration through the glass roof must be dealt with definitively,” a senior official from the council emphasised. “This is essential to maintain structural integrity and prevent further inconvenience to passengers.”

The investor has also been told to complete all remaining construction items in accordance with previous commitments, and to report the outcomes of remedial works to the relevant authorities.

T3, with an investment of nearly VNĐ11 trillion (over US$425 million), is a key infrastructure project intended to ease congestion at the country’s busiest airport. Originally scheduled to open on April 30, 2025, the facility is in its final stages of completion, and is open for a few selected domestic flight routes since mid-April. However, the recent water leakage incident has raised public concerns over construction quality and site supervision.

The Ministry of Construction has called on ACV to work closely with contractors and supervisory consultants to conduct comprehensive inspections and ensure that the terminal meets all safety, environmental, and aesthetic standards prior to its official launch. — VNS