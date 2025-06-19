16 Vietnamese universities honoured in THE Impact Rankings 2025

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen universities in Việt Nam have been named in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, an increase of three compared to 2024.

These prestigious rankings evaluate universities worldwide based on their progress toward achieving the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were introduced in 2016 to promote global peace, fairness, and prosperity. This year saw a total of 2,526 higher education institutions participate in the rankings.

Specifically, FPT University, National Economics University, Hà Nội, Nguyễn Tất Thành University, and University of Economics HCM City were placed in the global 301–400 tier.

Meanwhile, Duy Tân University and Tôn Đức Thắng University were named in the 401–600 group, while Văn Lang University earned a spot in the 601–800 category. Hà Nội University of Science and Technology and Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội were both listed in the 801–1,000 range.

Three other institutions – HCM City Open University, Nam Cần Thơ University, and Phenikaa University – were ranked in the 1,001–1,500 group. Đông A University, Huế University and Lạc Hồng University were lower than 1,501st.

Australia’s Western Sydney University topped the rankings for fourth consecutive year. Asian universities accounted for more than half of the total places in the rankings. — VNA/VNS