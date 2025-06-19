Hội An to build sustainable creative spaces for youth

HỘI AN — The ancient town of Hội An, in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), has been participating in the ‘Promoting Youth and Community Innovation for Sustainable Urban Development’ project to foster creative spaces for youth and communities.

The project, funded by Switzerland's Fondation Botnar, marks a turning point in realising practical solutions to improve quality of life, empower youth and foster inclusive creative spaces in the ancient town.

The envisioned space will host cultural, artistic and learning activities, foster connections and serve as an incubator for innovations that advance the sustainable development of the heritage town.

Since 2024, activities shaping Hội An’s creative space have garnered enthusiastic participation from local youth, artisans, businesses and communities. The town has hosted several youth dialogues and strengthened public-private partnerships.

The project, which is implemented by UN-Habitat, also helped launch the multi-layered Creative Map – an interactive online platform showcasing creative capacities, resources and actors present in Hội An and Tam Kỳ.

The map allows users to search for notable community locations and connect with creative individuals, small businesses, event spaces, community groups and signature products or services. It opens opportunities for collaboration, learning or direct participation in grassroots creative initiatives, and each entry reflects a creative, sustainability-oriented contribution originating from the local community.

According to the UN-Habitat, the map is built to connect authentic values, rooted in real people and the region’s inherent strengths.

Hội An's young leader training programne, implemented by Wemaster, has also been officially launched with the participation of 50 outstanding high school students.

The training is a pilot activity under the creative space model, aimed at equipping students with global citizenship skills such as effective communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration – blended with local knowledge and community project management tools.

The programme also helps design and implement initiatives addressing local challenges related to natural resources, heritage and community livelihoods.

Young participants are expected to become the next generation of change-makers, leading Hội An’s transition into a creative, inclusive and sustainable urban future.

An ‘Invest in brand-accelerate sales’ campaign was also launched as a community fundraiser to create opportunities for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access financial support.

The fundraising campaign, initiated by UN-Habitat, aims to enhance the competitiveness of local SMEs with three practical support packages, including brand identity design, marketing materials and business documentation.

It also involves social media management and customer relationship management or customer care, as well as e-commerce on-boarding and training in platform-specific tools for ads, promotions and livestreaming.

The campaign encourages community support and engagement to provide these entrepreneurs with increased trust, resources and opportunities for growth.

UN-Habitat acts as a connector among youth groups, local government, businesses and civil society, revitalising local values while providing technical expertise and innovation strategies. The agency’s community-first, co-creation model stands out, integrating local voices from planning through implementation, and delivering practical, scalable solutions nationwide.

The historic town of Hội An has become a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the Crafts and Folk Art category.

Local traditional crafts, which have been developed and honed in the town for centuries, continue to serve as a significant livelihood for numerous families and craftsmen, encompassing trades such as carpentry, terra cotta, lantern-making, bamboo work, nipa-palm processing, garment production and leather crafting.

Out of five craft villages, three – and one trade area – have been bestowed the status of national intangible heritage sites. Meanwhile, the remaining two villages are in the process of compiling dossiers to apply for recognition.

Folk arts have been preserved as a consistent feature in traditional festivals and communal activities in Hội An.

According to a report from Hội An’s information and sports centre, there are 1,700 households and 685 small-scale enterprises engaged in crafts and the performance of folk arts.

Approximately 4,000 workers and craftsmen generate an annual average income ranging from US$3,500 to $4,000 through their involvement in folk arts performances and craft trades.

The town has been promoting green and sustainable tourism with zero-waste, non-plastic and low carbon policies. — VNS