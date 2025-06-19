Politics & Law
Society

A dedicated journalist

June 19, 2025 - 11:03
As Việt Nam celebrates 100 years of revolutionary press, we look back at the life of Đào Tùng, one of the country's most respected journalists. He is fondly remembered as a kind-hearted colleague who deeply cared about nurturing young talent.

Society

HCM City sees a rise in dengue fever cases

HCM City has recorded more than 8,500 cases of dengue fever so far this year, an increase of 131 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

