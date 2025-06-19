A dedicated journalist

As Việt Nam celebrates 100 years of revolutionary press, we look back at the life of Đào Tùng, one of the country's most respected journalists. He is fondly remembered as a kind-hearted colleague who deeply cared about nurturing young talent.
A dynamic, four-session programme was conducted for 140 Grab Vietnam drivers. Expert trainers from Việt Nam’s Ministry of Construction’s Academy of Construction Strategy and Cadres Training, alongside Honda Vietnam, led the initiative
HCM City has recorded more than 8,500 cases of dengue fever so far this year, an increase of 131 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr Nguyễn Huy Quang, former director of the Legal Department for the Ministry of Health, said tobacco is the leading cause of non-communicable diseases in Việt Nam, including lung cancer, cardiovascular disease, stroke and chronic respiratory diseases.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyễn Lương Ngọc said 18 Vietnamese citizens living and working in Iran have been evacuated to a third country amidst the ongoing escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran.
By 2045, the vision is to build a modern and high-quality legal system that is strictly and consistently enforced, propelling the country to a high-income and developed status under socialist orientation.