GDU hosts Job Fair 2025, connecting students with leading enterprises

HCM CITY – In an effort to support students in career orientation, communication skills development, and access to job opportunities, Gia Định University (GDU) hosted the "Job Fair - Enterprise Connection 2025" on May 9, 2025, in HCM City's Gò Vấp District.

This annual event aimed to bridge the gap between students and top companies across various industries.

The event welcomed over 2,500 students along with representatives from numerous reputable enterprises, including multinational corporations.

It not only provided young participants with job search opportunities, internships, and networking but also allowed companies to access a high-quality, dynamic, and creative workforce from GDU.

The Job Fair 2025 saw the participation of over 30 companies from diverse sectors, including Freshfoco, FIDOVN, Athena Network Management and Security Training Center, FPT Telecom, IPA Group, BIDV, Vinpearl, Mobifone, Vietnam News Agency Information Center, and Techcombank.

Students received guidance on preparing job applications, writing impressive CVs, mastering interview skills, and understanding employer expectations.

GDU, offering more than 27 academic disciplines, provided high-quality human resources for various industries such as Business, Information Technology, Communications, Law, Logistics, Finance, Accounting, and Languages.

The event served as a platform for direct recruitment, connecting employers with potential candidates.

In addition to job opportunities, the event offered students the chance to participate in mock interviews, career workshops, and discussions with top HR experts.

The fair also hosted a career orientation talk show featuring GDU alumni and business leaders who shared success stories and provided valuable insights for young job seekers.

A highlight of the event was the signing of memoranda of understanding between GDU and various companies, further strengthening the university’s commitment to providing quality internships and job opportunities for students.

This year, GDU received accreditation from the Center for Education Quality Accreditation – Việt Nam National University based in HCM City, for four bachelor’s programmes, including International Business, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Hotel Management, and Multimedia Communication.

Additionally, GDU partnered with Betma English Center to host the "Ring the Golden Bell 2025" competition, offering students a chance to win scholarships worth up to 2,000 USD from Educap – AIT TESOL.

Established in 2007, GDU has been a pioneer in providing streamlined, industry-focused education.

With the mission of "Shaping the Future," the university not only equips students with academic knowledge but also fosters core values and a spirit of dedication.

GDU believes that the "Job Fair - Enterprise Connection 2025" marked a significant milestone, opening up career opportunities for students while strengthening its partnership with leading companies, creating a sustainable future for Việt Nam’s young generation. – VNS