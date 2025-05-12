Buddhist Sangha in Huế celebrates Vesak with rituals and Buddha procession

A touch of culture
1.
To mark the 2569th Vesak Festival, the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in Huế Citym held a Buddha statue bathing ceremony on Sunday afternoon (the 14th day of the fourth lunar month), followed by a solemn procession from Diệu Đế Pagoda to Từ Đàm Pagoda, the capital of local Buddhism.
|A solemn Buddha procession makes its way from Diệu Đế Pagoda to Từ Đàm Pagoda. — VNA/VNS Photos Tường Vi
|Despite the rain, faithful crowds welcome the Buddha procession along the streets.
|The Lễ Mộc Dục (Buddha statue bathing ceremony) is performed on the ceremonial platform at Diệu Đế Pagoda.
|A large number of monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers participate in the walking procession.
|The Buddha procession ceremony takes place in a solemn atmosphere.