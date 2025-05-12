Politics & Law
Home Society

Buddhist Sangha in Huế celebrates Vesak with rituals and Buddha procession

May 12, 2025 - 05:29
On Sunday afternoon (the 14th day of the fourth lunar month), the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in Huế City, Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, held a Buddha statue bathing ceremony followed by a solemn procession from Diệu Đế Pagoda to Từ Đàm Pagoda, capital of local Buddhism, to mark the 2569th Vesak Festival.

A solemn Buddha procession makes its way from Diệu Đế Pagoda to Từ Đàm Pagoda. — VNA/VNS Photos Tường Vi
Despite the rain, faithful crowds welcome the Buddha procession along the streets.
The Lễ Mộc Dục (Buddha statue bathing ceremony) is performed on the ceremonial platform at Diệu Đế Pagoda.
A large number of monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers participate in the walking procession.
The Buddha procession ceremony takes place in a solemn atmosphere.

