Educating children about sexual abuse

By Lê Hương

(with an additional interview by Bảo Long)

Children are innocent and, unfortunately, the most vulnerable to sexual abuse and in rural areas, children often have less awareness of this important issue and are even more at risk.

The Vải Vụn (Scrap Fabric) Project is the first of its kind, tackling the problem in a unique way: providing children in remote areas with underwear, while also educating them about sexual abuse prevention. The initiative encourages women across the country to create underwear from scrap fabric and donate it to children in need.

“We launched a nationwide campaign to prevent child abuse starting in June 2024, after realising that while the number of reported child abuse cases continues to rise, the hidden damage - the silent suffering - remains unseen,” said Diên Vĩ, founder of the Scrap Fabric Project, in an interview with Việt Nam News.

To date, the group has reached over 2,000 children in both cities and rural areas, hosting dozens of workshops focused on gender education and self-protection skills.

“In many charity donation efforts, people often focus on essentials like food and outer clothing, but underwear, an essential item, is frequently overlooked,” said Bùi Thị May, an underwear designer and project member. “I believe part of the reason for this is that it’s a sensitive subject, and people are uncomfortable discussing it.”

However, she emphasised that for a campaign focused on preventing child abuse, underwear is not just a practical gift - it also helps children learn to appreciate themselves and understand how to protect their own health.

When designing the underwear, May paid special attention to the materials, ensuring they are absorbent and have antibacterial properties.

Like May, up to 80 women across the country have volunteered to sew underwear using scrap fabric they already have. Many of these volunteers share a deep concern for the safety of girls, a concern often driven by their own experiences as mothers.

“I’m the mother of three daughters, and I believe that sex education for children is extremely important,” said Đinh Thị Thảo, another project member. “In cities, people are generally more aware of this issue, but in rural areas, parents often don’t pay as much attention. They tend to overlook sex education, thinking life in the countryside is safe.”

Phan Thị Thanh, a mother of two girls, also recognised the vital importance of this knowledge for children's health and well-being, as well as for preventing abuse. “I find the project very meaningful because it connects deeply with my own experience as a mother. That’s why I decided to get involved,” she said.

Thanh said she put a lot of love and care into these small products, as they represent not just her love for these children, but also her love for her own kids.

Each child receives up to three sets of underwear during the team’s visits to local communities and they are all very excited to receive these special gifts.

“This is the first time I’ve received such pretty underwear,” said Y Ngọc Anh, an eight-year-old girl from Kon Tum Province. “I’m really happy.”

Y Trà My, a 12-year-old girl from the same province, added that she had learned about gender and ways to protect herself. “I’m very happy and hope the team will visit us more often,” she said.

Vĩ acknowledged that the most difficult aspect of the project is not the cost, but the community’s hesitance to discuss such a sensitive topic.

“More alarming is that victims of child abuse are getting younger, with some as young as six years old,” she said.

Vĩ added that the group needs more support from experts, organisations and volunteers. “We don’t want our journey to end after just a few trips,” she emphasised.

The team is still delivering a critical message and helping young people feel safer in their communities. VNS